PENGU Price Prediction: Pudgy Penguins Explodes 13% With 359% Volume Surge – Do Insiders Know Something?

Pudgy Penguins’ (PENGU) price just exploded over 20% in the past week, making it one of the standout memecoins right now. The trading volume is backing the move, spiking 359% in the last 24 hours, and the prediction is that it will continue.

Traders are turning bullish, with plenty of September price predictions flying around, but smart investors are still waiting for a clean breakout before piling in. PENGU is closing in on that July high at $0.043. If it cracks through, a big rally could follow.

Let me get this straight, in the past 30 days:



– Total $PENGU mindshare just hit 200+ billion views.

– IglooAPAC gets introduced. Working on making Pudgy Penguins a powerhouse and household name in Asia (@PenguAsia)

– The Pudgy Penguins community takes over Thailand, Korea,… pic.twitter.com/Y03KCAXjfN — Shiv (@shivst3r) September 8, 2025

Memecoins on Solana have been stuck in a downtrend for a while, so this surge from Pengu might breathe some fresh life back into the category. It also shows the resilience Solana has been showing over the last couple of weeks.

Pengu Price Prediction: Can It Hit a New All-Time High This September?

This buying wave is all about traders front-running the U.S. SEC’s mid-October 2025 decision on the first spot PENGU ETF. Canary Capital’s filing is on the table, and Bloomberg’s already saying the odds of approval for most ETF’s are very high. If that green light comes through, PENGU could be staring at a whole new wave of mainstream demand.

Source: PENGUUSD / TradingView

Pengu price has been consolidating for days, which now looks like quiet accumulation before this breakout. The price just cleared that long descending trendline and is eyeing a repeat of the July rally.

The first target is $0.038, but the real test is the $0.045–0.05 zone. Clearing that would confirm a full-on breakout. The RSI is around 51, neutral, while leaving room for upside. The MACD is flat, which is why smart traders are waiting for a breakout confirmation.

Right now it’s a key zone: stay above the trendline and Pengu can grind toward $0.045+, but dip back under $0.031 and it risks sliding into $0.029–0.027.

