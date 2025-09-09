BTC $111,244.35 -0.86%
Price Analysis

PENGU Price Prediction: Pudgy Penguins Explodes 13% With 359% Volume Surge – Do Insiders Know Something?

Pudgy Penguins
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Pudgy Penguins’ (PENGU) price just exploded over 20% in the past week, making it one of the standout memecoins right now. The trading volume is backing the move, spiking 359% in the last 24 hours, and the prediction is that it will continue.

Traders are turning bullish, with plenty of September price predictions flying around, but smart investors are still waiting for a clean breakout before piling in. PENGU is closing in on that July high at $0.043. If it cracks through, a big rally could follow.

Memecoins on Solana have been stuck in a downtrend for a while, so this surge from Pengu might breathe some fresh life back into the category. It also shows the resilience Solana has been showing over the last couple of weeks.

Pengu Price Prediction: Can It Hit a New All-Time High This September?

This buying wave is all about traders front-running the U.S. SEC’s mid-October 2025 decision on the first spot PENGU ETF. Canary Capital’s filing is on the table, and Bloomberg’s already saying the odds of approval for most ETF’s are very high. If that green light comes through, PENGU could be staring at a whole new wave of mainstream demand.

Source: PENGUUSD / TradingView

Pengu price has been consolidating for days, which now looks like quiet accumulation before this breakout. The price just cleared that long descending trendline and is eyeing a repeat of the July rally.

The first target is $0.038, but the real test is the $0.045–0.05 zone. Clearing that would confirm a full-on breakout. The RSI is around 51, neutral, while leaving room for upside. The MACD is flat, which is why smart traders are waiting for a breakout confirmation.

Right now it’s a key zone: stay above the trendline and Pengu can grind toward $0.045+, but dip back under $0.031 and it risks sliding into $0.029–0.027.

Buy And Hold Pengu On Best Wallet While Also Getting High APY

Pengu’s breakout is grabbing trader attention, but smart money isn’t just chasing memes; it’s looking for where that hype moves next. Right now, many eyes are sliding from memecoins into utility projects with actual staying power.

That’s where Best Wallet (BEST) comes in. After raising over $15.60M, it’s shaping up as the presale play with real traction. The project is building a decentralized wallet that fixes the clunky 2021 versions while adding perks like token swaps and staking. BEST tokens fuel the system with low fees, exclusive features, and a huge 85% staking reward already live.

So while PENGU rallies show Solana’s meme sector still has juice, the funnel of smart money is clearly widening toward utility presales like Best Wallet. That combo of hype and fundamentals is where the next big run can form.

Buying in is simple; you can grab BEST straight in the app with a card or swap ETH/USDT. This one feels less like a short-term meme play and more like a utility bet with serious traction.

Visit the Official Website Here

