Pengu Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Signals 100% Breakout – Next $1 Meme Coin?

Pengu is flashing a potential 100% move on the 12-hour chart – Pengu price predictions now eye $1 with stacking catalysts for demand.

Pengu could soon be one step closer to the $1 milestone with a 3-month brewing breakout now realised, fuelling bullishness for Pengu price predictions.

The meme coin has affirmed the $0.030 level ahead of potential spot ETF approval, affirming ground zero for its next potential breakout move.

Adding fuel, Pengu could soon see new exposure in U.S. TradFi markets with the Canary Capital spot Pengu ETF faces its final decision deadline on October 12.

I'm hearing a potential $PENGU ETF may be approved within 6 days?



Big if true. — kropts 👁️ (@kropts) October 6, 2025

As a qualifying asset under the SEC generic listing standards, it lands on the fast track for approval, making S-1 filings the last barrier for a green light.

With U.S. inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target, hopes for further interest rate cuts are strengthening, with the potential to stimulate capital rotation into riskier plays like Pengu.

Pengu Price Prediction: Is This a $1 Setup?

These demand catalysts could give Pengu the fuel it needs to fully realize the breakout of a bull flag pattern that has been forming since its July peak.

A bounce at $0.030 has reaffirmed the upper boundary as support, and with momentum indicators flashing bullish, the setup favours a rally.

PUDGY / USDT 12-hour chart, bull flag pattern. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has found a strong footing above the neutral line with a successful bounce, confirming buyers are resilient.

The MACD histogram shows similar strength, maintaining a wide lead above the signal line despite a correction, confirming the wider trend remains firmly bullish.

A confirmed breakout could see Pengu reclaim its all-time high around $0.047 and enter new price discovery. Fully realised, the move targets $0.07 for a potential 120% gain.

With continued U.S. interest rate cuts expected into 2026 and a deeper foothold in U.S. financial markets, the long-term Pudgy price outlook could edge closer to $1.

