Pengu Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Signals 100% Breakout – Next $1 Meme Coin?
Pengu could soon be one step closer to the $1 milestone with a 3-month brewing breakout now realised, fuelling bullishness for Pengu price predictions.
The meme coin has affirmed the $0.030 level ahead of potential spot ETF approval, affirming ground zero for its next potential breakout move.
Adding fuel, Pengu could soon see new exposure in U.S. TradFi markets with the Canary Capital spot Pengu ETF faces its final decision deadline on October 12.
As a qualifying asset under the SEC generic listing standards, it lands on the fast track for approval, making S-1 filings the last barrier for a green light.
With U.S. inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target, hopes for further interest rate cuts are strengthening, with the potential to stimulate capital rotation into riskier plays like Pengu.
Pengu Price Prediction: Is This a $1 Setup?
These demand catalysts could give Pengu the fuel it needs to fully realize the breakout of a bull flag pattern that has been forming since its July peak.
A bounce at $0.030 has reaffirmed the upper boundary as support, and with momentum indicators flashing bullish, the setup favours a rally.
The RSI has found a strong footing above the neutral line with a successful bounce, confirming buyers are resilient.
The MACD histogram shows similar strength, maintaining a wide lead above the signal line despite a correction, confirming the wider trend remains firmly bullish.
A confirmed breakout could see Pengu reclaim its all-time high around $0.047 and enter new price discovery. Fully realised, the move targets $0.07 for a potential 120% gain.
With continued U.S. interest rate cuts expected into 2026 and a deeper foothold in U.S. financial markets, the long-term Pudgy price outlook could edge closer to $1.
There are Just 13 Days Left to Make the Most of the Bull Market
With the market corrected and once again in a bull run, those who back the wrong horse stand to miss out on the biggest gains the bull run has to offer.
While a 10x move may be tough for established coins like Pudgy, rising risk-on sentiment makes such gains increasingly common among low-cap meme coins.
That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.
Snorter Bot is built for competitive trading: limit-order sniping to grab the sharpest entries, MEV-resistant swaps that shield you from frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors proven winners, and rug-pull protection that helps filter out scams before you commit.
Just as crucially, Snorter helps traders time their exits. The right take-profit strategy can turn a good trade into a life-changing one—and that’s the edge Snorter delivers.
Momentum is already accelerating. The $SNORT presale has surpassed $4.3 million, while early stakers can still lock in a powerful 112% APY on staking.
Join the Snorter ($SNORT) presale now on the official website. With just 13 days of presale left, the clock is ticking before the open market exposure increases demand.
You can keep up with Snorter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.
