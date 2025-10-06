BTC $124,749.04 0.77%
ETH $4,683.80 3.60%
SOL $231.95 0.65%
PEPE $0.000010 3.98%
SHIB $0.000012 2.92%
DOGE $0.26 4.50%
XRP $2.99 0.12%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Pengu Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Signals 100% Breakout – Next $1 Meme Coin? 

price prediciton Pudgy Penguins Technical Analysis
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Pengu is flashing a potential 100% move on the 12-hour chart – Pengu price predictions now eye $1 with stacking catalysts for demand. 
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Pengu Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Signals 100% Breakout – Next $1 Meme Coin? 

Pengu could soon be one step closer to the $1 milestone with a 3-month brewing breakout now realised, fuelling bullishness for Pengu price predictions.

The meme coin has affirmed the $0.030 level ahead of potential spot ETF approval, affirming ground zero for its next potential breakout move.

Adding fuel, Pengu could soon see new exposure in U.S. TradFi markets with the Canary Capital spot Pengu ETF faces its final decision deadline on October 12.

As a qualifying asset under the SEC generic listing standards, it lands on the fast track for approval, making S-1 filings the last barrier for a green light.

With U.S. inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target, hopes for further interest rate cuts are strengthening, with the potential to stimulate capital rotation into riskier plays like Pengu.

Pengu Price Prediction: Is This a $1 Setup?

These demand catalysts could give Pengu the fuel it needs to fully realize the breakout of a bull flag pattern that has been forming since its July peak.

A bounce at $0.030 has reaffirmed the upper boundary as support, and with momentum indicators flashing bullish, the setup favours a rally.

PUDGY / USDT 12-hour chart, bull flag pattern. Source: TradingView.
PUDGY / USDT 12-hour chart, bull flag pattern. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has found a strong footing above the neutral line with a successful bounce, confirming buyers are resilient.

The MACD histogram shows similar strength, maintaining a wide lead above the signal line despite a correction, confirming the wider trend remains firmly bullish.

A confirmed breakout could see Pengu reclaim its all-time high around $0.047 and enter new price discovery. Fully realised, the move targets $0.07 for a potential 120% gain.

With continued U.S. interest rate cuts expected into 2026 and a deeper foothold in U.S. financial markets, the long-term Pudgy price outlook could edge closer to $1.

There are Just 13 Days Left to Make the Most of the Bull Market

With the market corrected and once again in a bull run, those who back the wrong horse stand to miss out on the biggest gains the bull run has to offer.

While a 10x move may be tough for established coins like Pudgy, rising risk-on sentiment makes such gains increasingly common among low-cap meme coins.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Snorter Bot is built for competitive trading: limit-order sniping to grab the sharpest entries, MEV-resistant swaps that shield you from frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors proven winners, and rug-pull protection that helps filter out scams before you commit.

Just as crucially, Snorter helps traders time their exits. The right take-profit strategy can turn a good trade into a life-changing one—and that’s the edge Snorter delivers.

Snorter bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter bot vs. other popular trading bots.

Momentum is already accelerating. The $SNORT presale has surpassed $4.3 million, while early stakers can still lock in a powerful 112% APY on staking.

Join the Snorter ($SNORT) presale now on the official website. With just 13 days of presale left, the clock is ticking before the open market exposure increases demand.

You can keep up with Snorter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Buy $SNORT Here.

Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Ethereum News
VanEck Warns of ETH Dilution Risk as Digital Asset Treasuries Reach $135B
2025-10-05 10:56:00
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$0.0328
5.02 %
Pudgy Penguins

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,495,559,496,481
10.06
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Ethereum News
VanEck Warns of ETH Dilution Risk as Digital Asset Treasuries Reach $135B
2025-10-05 10:56:00
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Genesis Lawsuit Threatens to Derail Grayscale’s Landmark $33B IPO
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-06 23:57:26
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 6 October – XRP, Cardano, Pi Coin
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-06 23:31:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors