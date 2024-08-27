BTC -2.08%
$62,360.62
ETH -3.84%
$2,618.89
SOL -4.40%
$153.96
PEPE -7.68%
$0.0000082
SHIB -2.82%
$0.000014
BNB -2.03%
$550.96
DOGE -2.93%
$0.10
XRP -0.22%
$0.59
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
The Hottest Presale
Cryptonews Altcoin News Paris Judicial Court Reveals Charges Against Pavel Durov, Includes Money Laundering, Fraud

Paris Judicial Court Reveals Charges Against Pavel Durov, Includes Money Laundering, Fraud

Pavel Durov Telegram toncoin
Prosecutors would keep Durov in custody until Wednesday.
Last updated:
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Charges - Pavel Durov

The Paris Judicial Court (Tribunal Judiciaire De Paris) has released a list of 12 potential charges against the Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, on Monday.

Some of the “complicity” charges include the distribution of child pornography, sale of narcotics, and organized fraud and money laundering.

Per the prosecutor’s official release, the administration of the online platform enabled illicit transaction in an organized group. Further, the platform refused to communicate, upon requests from authorities.

Durov was also charged for possessing images of underage pornography and circulating the images.

Durov Charged With Providing Cryptology Tools to Telegram Users

Additionally, three counts of charges noted that Durov provided Telegram users with access to cryptology tools and services. He provided means of cryptology without receiving proper government authorization, it added.

The prosecutors said that with the nature of these potential charges, they would keep Durov in custody until Wednesday.

Police arrested Pavel Durov on Saturday August 24, 2024 at Bourget airport outside Paris. Initially, reports hinted at issues related to Telegram’s content moderation practices in connection with his arrest. However, lack of official charges led to a wide-spread speculation across the industry at the time.

TON Drops After Durov’s Arrest in Paris

The price of Toncoin (TON), the digital asset from a blockchain project linked to Telegram, tumbled soon after Durov’s arrest. TON lost $2.7 billion in market value, falling out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. The coin is currently down 21.47% over the past week and is trading at $5.38 at press time.

The list of charges by Paris prosecutors’ office, comes as part of a judicial investigation opened on July 8, 2024, following a preliminary initiative investigation, the release read.

“The investigating magistrates responsible for this judicial information have jointly requested the center for the fight against digital crime (C3N) and the national anti-fraud office (ONAF) to continue the investigations.”

In The Article
Recommended Articles
Bitcoin Millionaires Soared by 111% to 85,400 in 2024, Thanks to Crypto ETFs: Report
2024-08-27 09:18:27
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record 8th Consecutive Day of Inflows, Totaling $202M
2024-08-27 09:00:44
New Zealand Mulls Adoption of OECD Crypto Reporting Standards
2024-08-27 06:12:21
Paris Judicial Court Reveals Charges Against Pavel Durov, Includes Money Laundering, Fraud
2024-08-27 05:58:59
Defiance MicroStrategy ETF Sees $127M Inflows: Bloomberg Intelligence
2024-08-27 05:47:38
SEC Charges Brothers in $60M Crypto Ponzi Scheme Involving Fake Trading Bot
2024-08-27 05:25:25
SEC Reaches Settlement with Abra Over Unregistered Crypto Securities Offering
2024-08-27 04:05:30
Read More Articles

More Articles

Industry Talk
Toncoin Community On Pavel Durov Arrest: $TON and $REDO Price To Explode If Released?
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2024-08-27 12:25:52
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Is Up 80% YoY But Slumped On International Dog Day. What’s Happening?
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2024-08-27 11:10:39
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More