BTC $111,951.04 0.63%
ETH $4,463.36 3.59%
SOL $209.70 1.08%
PEPE $0.0000098 1.50%
SHIB $0.000012 0.95%
DOGE $0.21 2.98%
XRP $2.85 0.05%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.78
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Ondo Launches Global Markets: 100+ Tokenized U.S. Stocks on Ethereum

Ondo RWA Tokenization
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
ondo

Key Takeaways:

  • Ondo’s tokenized equities are designed to mimic stablecoin functions, allowing use across DeFi, not just for passive holding.
  • Trading volume and liquidity mechanisms for these tokens are likely to vary by region and jurisdiction.
  • Ondo is among the first to offer tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum at scale, with expansion plans across other chains.

Ondo Finance and the Ondo Foundation have launched a platform offering tokenized access to over 100 U.S. stocks and ETFs, according to a press release issued on September 3.

The new service, Ondo Global Markets, is available to eligible non-U.S. investors in regions including Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.

Ondo Global Markets for Non-U.S. Investors

The platform is currently live on Ethereum and will expand to BNB Chain, Solana, and Ondo Chain. It allows 24/5 minting and redemption of tokenized securities, backed one-to-one by underlying assets held at U.S.-registered broker-dealers and by cash in transit.

“Global investors can now access the largest selection of transferable tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs on chain,” said Nathan Allman, founder and CEO of Ondo Finance.

The product integrates with leading DeFi and wallet infrastructure providers, including Chainlink, Trust Wallet, BitGo, and Ledger Live. Supported tokenized assets are transferable between users and can be incorporated into decentralized applications.

Ondo stated that users will gain exposure to the total economic return of the securities. Price data is provided by Chainlink, and token transfers are supported around the clock, subject to jurisdictional restrictions.

Tokenized Products to Track Popular Stocks

According to the company, tokenized equities can be traded peer-to-peer or used within protocols in a manner similar to stablecoins, with the added backing of exchange-traded financial instruments.

Ondo Global Markets lists products that track the real-time performance of underlying assets. For instance, NVDAon tracks NVDA with a current price of $171, and GOOGLon tracks GOOGL with a current price of $230. The latter has seen a 10% increase over the past 24 hours due to the favorable result of Google’s antitrust case.

The company plans to expand its listed offerings to several hundred assets by year-end and said the rollout is designed to reduce access barriers to U.S. markets for international investors.

Ondo (ONDO) is trading at $0.96, up by 4% as the community sees the announcement as the beginning of the next stage of the financial market.

While regulatory limitations apply, infrastructure for tokenized securities is developing alongside growing interest from exchanges and financial institutions.

Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,068,410,137,092
0.33
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
U.S. Bancorp Restarts Bitcoin Custody After SEC Rollback as ETF Demand Surges
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-03 19:43:34
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Treasury Backed By Winklevoss Twins Raises $147 Million
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-03 19:03:30
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors