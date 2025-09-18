BTC $117,516.56 0.27%
ETH $4,608.77 2.12%
SOL $246.21 4.74%
PEPE $0.000011 5.52%
SHIB $0.000013 3.34%
DOGE $0.28 5.53%
XRP $3.10 2.44%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.17
Cryptonews News

OFAC Designates Two Iranian Finance Facilitators For Crypto Shadow Banking

Iran Sanction Treasury
The Treasury Department sanctioned two Iranian nationals accused of using cryptocurrency to move more than $100 million, including oil sale proceeds benefitting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two Iranian financial facilitators for coordinating over $100 million worth of cryptocurrency in oil sales for the Iranian government, a September 16 press release shows.

OFAC Sanctions Iranian Nationals

According to the Tuesday press release, Iranian nationals Alireza Derakhshan and Arash Estaki Alivand “used a network of front companies in multiple foreign jurisdictions” to transfer the digital assets.

OFAC alleges that Alivand and Derakhshan’s transfers also involved the sale of Iranian oil that benefited Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

IRGC-QF and MODAFL then used the proceeds to support regional proxy terrorist organizations and strengthen their advanced weapons systems, including ballistic missiles.

U.S. officials say the move targets shadow banking in the region, where illicit financial actors use overseas money laundering and digital assets to evade sanctions.

“Iranian entities rely on shadow banking networks to evade sanctions and move millions through the international financial system,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we will continue to disrupt these key financial streams that fund Iran’s weapons programs and malign activities in the Middle East and beyond,” he continued.

Dozens Designated In Shadow Banking Scandal

Both Alivand and Derakhshan have been designated “for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of the IRGC-QF.”

In addition to Alivand and Derakhshan, OFAC has sanctioned more than a dozen Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates-based entities and individuals tied to the network.

According to the press release, the sanctioned entities may face civil or criminal penalties imposed as a result.

Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,313,862,305,452
0.72
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Ondo Finance Launches USDY Yieldcoin on Stellar, Bringing Tokenized U.S. Treasuries to Users
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-17 16:46:42
Altcoin News
CZ Binance Backs Aster to Challenge Hyperliquid – Token Hits $300M MC in 6 Hours
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-17 20:41:55
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors