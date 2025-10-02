October 2 [LIVE] Aster Price Prediction: Binance Spot Listing Rumors Heat Up as Massive Wallet Transfers Detected
On-chain data from October 1-2, 2025, has ignited widespread speculation as multiple transfers of Aster ($ASTER) tokens to Binance-linked spot trading wallets were detected on the blockchain.
The transfers began with a test deposit of 20 tokens, followed by larger movements totaling millions of dollars in value, according to BSCScan data.
While neither Binance nor Aster has issued official confirmation, the transfer patterns mirror previous instances that preceded major exchange listings, leading traders to anticipate a potential Binance spot listing as early as October 4, 2025.
Aster, a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange launched on September 17, 2025, already trades on Binance’s futures and Alpha platforms where it has generated billions in daily volume.
A spot listing would significantly increase liquidity and retail accessibility compared to futures-only availability. Traders are now closely monitoring on-chain data and official Binance channels for confirmation as $ASTER price action reflects growing market anticipation of this potential development.
