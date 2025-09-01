Nike and StockX Settle NFT Trademark Dispute, Avoid October Trial

The resolution halts a jury trial that had been slated for October and dismisses all claims with prejudice.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Last updated: September 1, 2025

Nike and StockX have officially settled a long-running legal dispute over trademark use in sneaker-linked NFTs, bringing an end to a high-stakes court battle that has shaped how digital assets intersect with intellectual property rights.

Key Takeaways: Nike and StockX have settled their trademark dispute, ending a three-year legal battle over sneaker-linked NFTs.

The settlement cancels a planned October jury trial, sparing both companies from potential reputational and legal damage.

The case underscores growing legal scrutiny of NFTs, especially when brand usage and counterfeit claims are involved.

Nike and StockX Avoid Legal Blow with Last-Minute Settlement

The decision spares both companies from a potentially damaging courtroom verdict.

For StockX, the settlement eliminates the risk of being found liable for broader misuse of Nike’s brand. For Nike, it avoids the uncertainty of having its IP enforcement strategies scrutinized by a jury.

The conflict began in early 2022, when Nike accused the Detroit-based marketplace of trademark infringement over its “Vault” NFTs, which featured Nike sneakers.

According to Nike, the tokens misled consumers into thinking the company endorsed or was involved in the digital offerings.

StockX countered that the NFTs merely served as digital receipts tied to physical goods, not as standalone products.

Tensions escalated in May 2022 when Nike amended its complaint to allege that StockX had also sold counterfeit sneakers.

Those claims gained legal weight in March this year, when Judge Valerie Caproni ruled in Nike’s favor on part of the case.

The court found StockX liable for selling four fake pairs of Nike shoes to undercover investigators and an additional 33 pairs to a customer.

StockX has been found liable for selling counterfeit Nike shoes according to a new court document released today 👀 pic.twitter.com/l79KjIiHjF — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) March 4, 2025

The remaining issues were left for a jury, until the parties reached their agreement last week.

In December last year, Nike-owned digital fashion and web3 studio RTFKT announced plans to wind down operations.

According to an announcement shared on RTFKT’s social media channels, its Web3 services will cease by the end of January 2025. The company cited a transition to preserving its legacy through an updated website showcasing its previous projects.

The company also faced a lawsuit from a group of investors who claimed the company’s abrupt shutdown of its digital collectibles venture, RTFKT, wiped out the value of their purchases and left them facing heavy losses.

