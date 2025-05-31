BTC $104,470.06 -1.12%
Nigel Farage Vows Pro-Crypto Bill, Bitcoin Reserve If Elected UK PM

Farage promised that if elected prime minister in the UK’s next general election, his government would champion crypto-friendly reforms.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments.
Key Takeaways:

  • Nigel Farage pledged to pass a pro-crypto bill cutting taxes and creating a Bitcoin reserve if elected UK prime minister.
  • The bill would also ban banks from denying services to crypto users, addressing concerns over “debanking.”
  • The UK plans to enforce mandatory crypto trade reporting from January 2026 to boost tax compliance.

Nigel Farage, leader of Britain’s Reform Party, has thrown his full backing behind cryptocurrency, unveiling an ambitious pro-crypto legislative plan at this year’s Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

Taking the stage on Thursday, Farage promised that if elected prime minister in the UK’s next general election, scheduled for 2029, his government would champion crypto-friendly reforms.

Waving a draft of the proposed “Crypto Assets and Digital Finance Bill,” Farage declared, “We will campaign for this and we will put it in place when we win the next general election… Bring crypto and digital assets in from the cold.”

UK Bill Proposes 10% Crypto Tax

The proposed bill would significantly lower capital gains tax on crypto from the current 24% to 10%, mandate that the Bank of England create a Bitcoin reserve, and prohibit banks from denying services to individuals or businesses based on their crypto-related activities.

The practice of so-called “debanking” has become a flashpoint in both political and crypto circles.

Farage himself has claimed he was denied bank accounts for political reasons, a grievance he leveraged to connect with the conference’s audience.

“I went to 10 banks, all of whom refused me an account,” Farage told the crowd. “No wonder so many people are going for Bitcoin—because they can’t close you down, and that is the ultimate freedom.”

Farage is no stranger to controversy. He previously led UKIP, the driving force behind Brexit, and has long been a polarizing figure in British politics.

The Reform Party, his current platform, has faced its own accusations of racism, which party leaders have denied.

On Thursday, Farage also announced that the Reform Party now accepts crypto donations via its website, supporting Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and USD Coin (USDC).

The party’s pro-crypto push aligns with a growing global trend among right-wing parties embracing digital assets.

In recent years, politicians in the U.S., El Salvador, and Argentina have advanced similar initiatives, linking crypto’s decentralization ethos with broader anti-establishment narratives.

Farage closed his speech by appealing to the conference audience, framing the Reform Party’s crypto-friendly stance as part of a larger fight for financial freedom.

“It’s about freedom and control of your own money,” he said, “and that’s what we stand for.”

UK to Enforce Mandatory Crypto Trade Reporting

The UK will require crypto firms to collect and report detailed customer information on every trade and transfer starting January 1, 2026, as part of a sweeping effort to strengthen tax compliance and oversight in the digital asset sector.

According to a recent statement from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the new rules will mandate that platforms record full names, home addresses, and tax identification numbers for all users.

Each transaction must also be logged with specifics such as the cryptocurrency used and the amount transferred.

The reporting obligation extends beyond individual users to include companies, trusts, and charities engaged in crypto activity.

Firms that fail to comply or submit inaccurate data may face penalties of up to £300 ($398) per user.

Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
