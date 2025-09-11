Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 11, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

As the total market cap of crypto climbs back above the $4 trillion threshold after recent inflation-related dips, here are three sub-$1 projects that are among the next hottest meme coins to buy today into for investors wanting to load up on potentially explosive projects ahead of the next bull run.

Below, we break down what’s driving the hype around these tokens and why people are recognizing them as some of the most compelling candidates for possible 100x appreciation in the coming months and years.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Meme Fans Flash Buy Signals as Dogecoin’s Degen Cousin Crosses $2 Million Threshold Today

A fresh challenger to Dogecoin has arrived with its own unique flavor: Maxi Doge ($MAXI), marketed as the beefed-up cousin of the original meme crypto.

Dogecoin’s massive valuation now makes its price swings more closely tied to blue-chip cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum. While DOGE still carries meme status, its wild volatility has eased since the frenzy of 2021.

For investors chasing riskier meme projects with explosive potential, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is quickly gaining recognition, already drawing in over $2 million just weeks after its debut.

Built as an ERC-20 token, MAXI leans heavily into community engagement. Its developers are growing Telegram and Discord channels, complete with trading contests and collaborative events designed to build loyalty.

Out of a capped supply of 150.24 billion tokens, a quarter is allocated to a “Maxi Fund” for marketing and partnerships. Holders can also stake MAXI, with annual yields reaching up to 157% (though these will inevitably adjust as more users join).

The token’s presale price is currently $0.0002565, set to increase slightly within a few hours as the presale moves to its next funding round.

Purchases can be made directly through the Maxi Doge site using wallets like MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Follow Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.

Visit the Official Website Here

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE): A Next-Gen Presale Crypto Coin Blending Meme Culture with Mine-to-Earn, Already Secures $1M

One of the newest ERC-20 meme coin projects to hit the scene, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), has generated buzz quickly thanks to its creative model and early fundraising success.

Launched just two weeks ago, the presale has already pulled in nearly $1 million, clear evidence of mounting interest.

PEPENODE bills itself as the first “mine-to-earn” crypto. Rather than sticking to conventional staking, it gamifies the process by letting users construct virtual mining nodes.

The more nodes a holder builds with PEPENODE tokens, the higher their rewards, creating a system that encourages both accumulation and active participation. This inventive take on staking could help sustain demand and community activity long-term.

Presale stakers can currently earn up to 1,398% APY, though rates will decrease as more investors join the pool — meaning early movers capture the best returns.

Right now, tokens are priced at $0.0010533 via the PEPENODE website, with incremental increases every few days until the presale ends.

Follow PEPENODE on X and Telegram for updates.

Visit the Official Website Here

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE): A Trader-Centric Meme Coin you can Buy Today for Only $0.001

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), a meme coin designed with a strong trading community focus, launched earlier this year on Ethereum after a $74 million ICO made it one of the most successful meme coin presales ever. Now it’s preparing to roll out on Solana.

Since late May, the Ethereum-based token has surged over 250%. Earlier this week, WEPE’s intraday performance outpaced crypto rivals like Shiba Inu ($SHIB) and Pepe ($PEPE), although today it has now dipped 3% in a slight correction.

Wall Street Pepe’s premise is straightforward: blend meme coin energy with a trading-focused ecosystem. Holders gain entry into community-driven spaces that share signals, insights, and strategy-building tools.

The Solana migration won’t change overall supply but introduces a bullish mechanism: every WEPE purchased on Solana triggers a 1:1 burn of the Ethereum-based token, ensuring supply balance while broadening circulation.

This move also brings the advantages of Solana’s fast transactions, low fees, and scalability, along with access to a wider investor base.

Currently, Solana-based WEPE is available to buy today for $0.001 via the official website and will list on exchanges shortly.

Follow Wall Street Pepe on X and Telegram for updates.