BTC $115,232.56 1.07%
ETH $4,457.99 2.45%
SOL $228.30 1.85%
PEPE $0.000010 0.93%
SHIB $0.000013 1.28%
DOGE $0.25 4.04%
XRP $3.03 1.47%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.19
Cryptonews Industry Talk

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September 

Maxi Doge Meme Coins Wall Street Pepe
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Next-100x-Cryptos-to-Buy-Today

As the total market cap of crypto climbs back above the $4 trillion threshold after recent inflation-related dips, here are three sub-$1 projects that are among the next hottest meme coins to buy today into for investors wanting to load up on potentially explosive projects ahead of the next bull run.

Below, we break down what’s driving the hype around these tokens and why people are recognizing them as some of the most compelling candidates for possible 100x appreciation in the coming months and years.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Meme Fans Flash Buy Signals as Dogecoin’s Degen Cousin Crosses $2 Million Threshold Today

A fresh challenger to Dogecoin has arrived with its own unique flavor: Maxi Doge ($MAXI), marketed as the beefed-up cousin of the original meme crypto.

Dogecoin’s massive valuation now makes its price swings more closely tied to blue-chip cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum. While DOGE still carries meme status, its wild volatility has eased since the frenzy of 2021.

For investors chasing riskier meme projects with explosive potential, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is quickly gaining recognition, already drawing in over $2 million just weeks after its debut.

next 100x cryptos to buy maxi

Built as an ERC-20 token, MAXI leans heavily into community engagement. Its developers are growing Telegram and Discord channels, complete with trading contests and collaborative events designed to build loyalty.

Out of a capped supply of 150.24 billion tokens, a quarter is allocated to a “Maxi Fund” for marketing and partnerships. Holders can also stake MAXI, with annual yields reaching up to 157% (though these will inevitably adjust as more users join).

The token’s presale price is currently $0.0002565, set to increase slightly within a few hours as the presale moves to its next funding round.

Purchases can be made directly through the Maxi Doge site using wallets like MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Follow Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.

Visit the Official Website Here

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE): A Next-Gen Presale Crypto Coin Blending Meme Culture with Mine-to-Earn, Already Secures $1M

One of the newest ERC-20 meme coin projects to hit the scene, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), has generated buzz quickly thanks to its creative model and early fundraising success.

Launched just two weeks ago, the presale has already pulled in nearly $1 million, clear evidence of mounting interest.

PEPENODE bills itself as the first “mine-to-earn” crypto. Rather than sticking to conventional staking, it gamifies the process by letting users construct virtual mining nodes.

next 100x cryptos to buy pepenode

The more nodes a holder builds with PEPENODE tokens, the higher their rewards, creating a system that encourages both accumulation and active participation. This inventive take on staking could help sustain demand and community activity long-term.

Presale stakers can currently earn up to 1,398% APY, though rates will decrease as more investors join the pool — meaning early movers capture the best returns.

Right now, tokens are priced at $0.0010533 via the PEPENODE website, with incremental increases every few days until the presale ends.

Follow PEPENODE on X and Telegram for updates.

Visit the Official Website Here

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE): A Trader-Centric Meme Coin you can Buy Today for Only $0.001

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), a meme coin designed with a strong trading community focus, launched earlier this year on Ethereum after a $74 million ICO made it one of the most successful meme coin presales ever. Now it’s preparing to roll out on Solana.

Since late May, the Ethereum-based token has surged over 250%. Earlier this week, WEPE’s intraday performance outpaced crypto rivals like Shiba Inu ($SHIB) and Pepe ($PEPE), although today it has now dipped 3% in a slight correction.

Wall Street Pepe’s premise is straightforward: blend meme coin energy with a trading-focused ecosystem. Holders gain entry into community-driven spaces that share signals, insights, and strategy-building tools.

next 100x cryptos to buy wepe

The Solana migration won’t change overall supply but introduces a bullish mechanism: every WEPE purchased on Solana triggers a 1:1 burn of the Ethereum-based token, ensuring supply balance while broadening circulation.

This move also brings the advantages of Solana’s fast transactions, low fees, and scalability, along with access to a wider investor base.

Currently, Solana-based WEPE is available to buy today for $0.001 via the official website and will list on exchanges shortly.

Follow Wall Street Pepe on X and Telegram for updates.

Visit the Official Website Here

Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.03
1.47 %
XRP
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$0.0343
1.24 %
Pudgy Penguins
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2556
4.04 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
1.64
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-09-11 22:30:00
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 11 September – XRP, Solana, Avalanche
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-11 22:30:00
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors