BTC $111,540.81 2.00%
ETH $3,971.24 3.33%
SOL $194.04 1.67%
PEPE $0.0000071 4.56%
SHIB $0.000010 2.09%
DOGE $0.19 2.30%
XRP $2.48 3.49%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Nevada Shuts Down Fortress Trust Over Insolvency

Crypto Custody
Nevada regulators shut down Fortress Trust citing insolvency with $8M in customer fiat owed and only $200K cash on hand, mirroring Prime Trust collapse that lost $80M in client funds.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Nevada Shuts Down Fortress Trust Over Insolvency

Nevada regulators issued a cease-and-desist order dated October 22 against crypto custodian Fortress Trust, now known as Elemental Financial Technologies Inc., citing the firm as on the verge of insolvency with a liquidity position “wholly inadequate to meet customer obligations.

According to Bloomberg, the state’s Financial Institutions Division found Fortress owes clients more than $8 million in fiat currency and $4 million in crypto at current prices, while holding less than $200,000 in cash and only around $1 million in crypto on hand.

The custodian admitted it cannot meet customer withdrawal requests and failed to produce basic financial documentation, including account reconciliations and recent monthly statements.

Financial Difficulties From Previous Leadership

Current CEO Anthony Botticella, who assumed the position in December 2023, stated in a signed declaration, “I learned after assuming the position of Chief Executive Officer that the Trust was experiencing severe financial difficulties and challenges related to events that occurred prior to assuming my role.

These pre-existing issues materially affected the Trust’s ability to continue as an ongoing viable entity,” he added.

Fortress was unable to provide financial statements for July, August, or September, according to the Nevada regulator.

The shutdown follows a troubled history for Fortress Trust, which was founded by Scott Purcell, the former CEO of Prime Trust.

In 2023, Ripple backed out of an acquisition deal after Fortune published a story revealing that Fortress had lost nearly $15 million in a hack involving third-party vendor ReTool.

The incident occurred just 20 days after Ripple initially announced its intent to acquire the custodian, with Purcell telling Bloomberg at the time that a third-party service was breached, but his company hadn’t been directly hacked.

$15M Security Breach

The security incident in September 2023 involved San Francisco-based ReTool, a company serving Fortune 500 clients that constructed the portal allowing several Fortress clients to manage cryptocurrency funds.

ReTool confirmed it fell victim to a phishing attack affecting 27 of its customers, targeting a specific group of crypto-oriented clients.

The attack left those who configured ReTool’s software as recommended unaffected, with the company emphasizing “Although an attacker had access to Retool cloud, there was nothing they could do to affect on-premise customers.

Ripple made a $15 million down payment to help Fortress reimburse affected customers as part of their acquisition deal.

Fortress initially covered most affected customers, with Ripple stepping in to ensure all clients were made whole within a week.

BitGo and Fireblocks, the wallet providers used by Fortress, clarified that their systems were not breached.

Swan Bitcoin, a brokerage firm that uses Fortress’ BitGo wallets for client funds, confirmed that the coins stored in those wallets remained secure throughout the incident.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced the company would not proceed with the Fortress Trust acquisition just 20 days after the initial announcement.

Garlinghouse stated that while the Fortress team was “incredibly talented and had built products solving real customer problems,” the company decided to retract its acquisition offer.

Purcell downplayed the acquisition’s cancellation to Cointelegraph, calling it “not a big deal” and saying the change in plans was unrelated to the security incident.

Nevada Tightens Crypto Custody Oversight

The Fortress case took a similar pattern to Nevada’s earlier enforcement against Prime Trust, which lost access to more than $80 million in customer funds and was later placed into receivership.

Fortress served over 250,000 clients before the cease-and-desist order effectively halted its operations.

The regulator barred Fortress from accepting new deposits or transferring assets, mirroring prior actions taken against other failed Nevada-based crypto custodians.

Nevada’s enforcement wave has extended beyond custodians. Earlier this year, a federal judge upheld a cease-and-desist order blocking Robinhood from offering sports betting-related event contracts. Robinhood, however, sues back.

Following these repeated oversights, the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and OCC issued updated custody guidance that requires clearer insolvency protections and disclosures regarding smart contract and blockchain risks.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 22, 2025
2025-10-22 14:57:35
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-23 05:09:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,947,274,736,880
4.02
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 22, 2025
2025-10-22 14:57:35
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-23 05:09:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
OKX Expands Standard Chartered Custody Partnership to Europe for Safer Institutional Trading
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-16 12:22:21
Altcoin News
Ripple Partners With Absa Bank to Launch Digital Asset Custody in South Africa
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-15 08:54:56
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors