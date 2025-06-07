Netflix’s ‘House of Streams’ to Award 1 Bitcoin to Winning Streamer

Netflix’s latest reality venture, House of Streams, is set to debut on June 18 in the UK and Ireland, offering a unique prize, 1 Bitcoin, to the winning contestant.

The show will feature eight online streamers with a combined following of four million.

According to the official website, the participants, many of whom are well-known on Twitch, will compete in a series of challenges for a chance to take home the Bitcoin, valued at over $104,000 at press time.

Why Did Netflix’s New Series Choose Bitcoin Over Cash?

While the production is backed by the Malta Film Commission, it remains unclear why the series opted for a crypto prize over traditional rewards.

Creator Mark Holland reportedly said the prize “couldn’t have been a simple cash prize or a trip to the Maldives,” hinting at an intent to push boundaries.

The show’s producers have also cautioned against scams. A statement released on May 22 clarified, “We support Bitcoin and no other memecoin,” after reports emerged of individuals attempting to launch fraudulent tokens under the show’s name.

🍿 NEW: Netflix show "The House of Streams" to give away 1 $BTC in Twitch streamer competition..

Playing for Bitcoin just hits different! pic.twitter.com/x44Dwey3Pf — Manana Samuseva📍NYC (@MananaSamuseva) June 6, 2025

Netflix is no stranger to crypto-themed content.

The streaming giant previously released Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, covering the QuadrigaCX collapse, and recently greenlit The Altruists, a series focusing on the lives of ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and former Alameda Research head Caroline Ellison.

So far, the contestants — who include streamers such as The Black Hokage, CyborgAngel, and OutplayedByJade — have yet to comment publicly on their participation.

Netflix’s Crypto Show Launches as Security Risks for Holders Rise

The show comes amid growing concerns over the risks faced by crypto holders.

In May 2024, the father of a crypto entrepreneur was rescued from captivity after French police stormed a suburban Paris location.

The suspects had severed one of the victim’s fingers, echoing earlier high-profile attacks involving physical mutilation and digital wallets.

Last month, Pierre Noizat, founder and CEO of French crypto exchange Paymium, saw his own family targeted.

A group of masked men attempted to abduct Noizat’s daughter and grandson in broad daylight. The assault was foiled when the victims and a bystander managed to fight off the attackers.

En plein Paris, un homme a été violenté par des individus cagoulés, habillés tout en noir. Ils tentaient de l'enlever. Un homme a surgi, extincteur à la main, pour les faire fuir. →https://t.co/P0qV6PR40v pic.twitter.com/9f4r2Gi7ho — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) May 13, 2025

More recently, three teenagers were accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint after he returned from hosting a crypto-related event in downtown Las Vegas.

After returning to his apartment, the victim was ambushed at gunpoint by three teenagers from Florida.

The assailants forced him into their vehicle, covered his head with a towel, and warned him not to look at them. They drove him over 70 miles to a remote desert near White Hills, Arizona.

These incidents have intensified calls for better protection for those tied to the crypto world, particularly as rising asset values make high-profile figures more attractive targets.