Netflix’s Dystopian Black Mirror Series Inspires the Launch of $MIRROR Token – 10000% Gains Ahead?

Netflix's dystopian Black Mirror series inspires $MIRROR token launch backed by Avalanche, Solana, and Animoca Brands with 129% pump despite authenticity doubts.

Popular Netflix dystopian series Black Mirror has inspired creators to launch a franchise $MIRROR token, which is built on the IP blockchain KOR protocol.

According to a September 8 official X post, the $MIRROR token launch is backed by Avalanche, Solana, Republic Crypto, and Animoca Brands. It is now live for trading on Gate.io, Kraken, MEXC, and Binance Alpha.

The team also shared a Base blockchain contract address (CA) as well as a Solana CA, with Base’s largest DEX, Aerodrome Finance, and Solana DEX market Meteora also providing means to trade the $MIRROR token directly on the blockchain.

$MIRROR Token Pumps 129% Despite Reddit Community’s Authenticity Doubts

Notably, Black Mirror is a British anthology television series that explores the dark side of humanity’s relationship with technology.

Inspired by The Twilight Zone, each standalone episode presents a speculative and dystopian story about how technology can twist human behavior and society.

According to Hollywood trends platform Deadline, Black Mirror’s latest season (Season 7) saw significant engagement, with 10.6 million views and over 1 billion minutes watched in its first full week in April 2025.

Crypto investors in the Reddit r/CryptoCurrency group are now skeptical about whether the launch is real, as many are looking to capitalize on the virality of the Black Mirror series to profit by buying the token.

Many believe the MIRROR token is seemingly undervalued at its current market capitalization of $6.03M and $62.5M FDV.

However, information provided by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko points to the authenticity of the MIRROR token.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the Black Mirror Experience token with the ticker $MIRROR launched yesterday at around $0.0459 before bottoming out at $0.02775.

The token has now pumped over 129% since then to settle around $0.00628 at the time of writing.

Adding to the credibility of the MIRROR token is a recent Builder show hosted by Coinbase’s Base blockchain network, which featured Tony Hawk, the founder of Zero Rights Media.

Hawk, who leads the blockchain content collective protocol, revealed that the Builder show would feature discussions about the $MIRROR token on Base.

The Black Mirror Series X account with over 235,000 followers has now announced that Phase 1 of the TGE Airdrop Distribution is complete for the initial 10% unlocks.

This is another sign of MIRROR token credibility, as token airdrops point to community interaction and reward mechanisms for fan loyalty.

Squid Game Token Hit $180M: Can $MIRROR Repeat 10,000% Gains?

Typically, launches like this in the crypto space reach between $20-50M within a few days of launch.

The Squid Game token ($SQUID) went from about $1.8 million market cap to reach a high of $180 million back in November 2021.

Crypto investors are now projecting a massive upside of up to 10,000% for the MIRROR token.

The founder of Flare Labs recently shared that Black Mirror is literally one of the biggest IPs on Netflix and it’s on-chain, and that he’s confident it keeps going up from current price levels.

He added that he bought the MIRROR token with a significant size when it was at $40M FDV, as well as investing pre-launch, and he expects it to surpass a $100M FDV soon.

Eligible airdrop claimer Alpha Cop also shared that the Black Mirror token launch was the easiest win for small creators, with most creators getting 5M $MIRROR tokens, each worth $350 at current prices.

He added that the $MIRROR token value is tied to real-world products plus buybacks, creating a self-sustaining feedback loop for the token.

He projects a 200% gain from current levels, which would put the MIRROR price at $0.1884.