BTC $114,975.40 -0.93%
ETH $4,519.79 -3.07%
SOL $234.60 -5.16%
PEPE $0.000010 -8.11%
SHIB $0.000013 -6.69%
DOGE $0.26 -9.31%
XRP $2.97 -3.60%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.41
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Nemo Protocol Issues NEOM Debt Tokens to Compensate $2.6M Exploit Victims

Crypto hack Sui Blockchain
Nemo Protocol issues NEOM debt tokens to compensate $2.6M exploit victims with 1:1 USD peg as TVL collapsed from $6.3M to $1.57M following rogue developer attack.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Nemo Protocol Issues NEOM Debt Tokens to Compensate $2.6M Exploit Victims

Nemo Protocol launched its NEOM debt token program to compensate victims of a $2.6 million exploit that devastated the Sui-based DeFi platform on September 7.

The protocol will issue one NEOM token for every dollar lost, allowing users to claim debt tokens while migrating remaining assets to secure multi-audited contracts.

The hack originated from a rogue developer who secretly deployed unaudited code containing critical vulnerabilities, bypassing internal review processes through single-signature deployment.

The attacker exploited flash loan functions incorrectly exposed as public and query functions that could modify contract state without authorization.

Nemo’s total value locked collapsed from $6.3 million to $1.57 million as users withdrew over $3.8 million worth of USDC and SUI tokens following the breach.

The exploit occurred during one of crypto’s worst security days in 2025, coinciding with SwissBorg’s $41.5 million SOL hack and the Yala stablecoin depeg attack.

Rogue Developer’s Secret Code Deployment Triggers Security Catastrophe

The post-mortem investigation revealed systematic security failures dating to January 2025 when the unnamed developer submitted code containing unaudited features to MoveBit auditors.

The developer failed to highlight new additions while mixing previously audited fixes with unreviewed functionality, creating a compromised foundation.

MoveBit issued its final audit report based on incomplete information, as the developer used unauthorized smart contract versions.

The team deployed contract version 0xcf34 using a single-signature address 0xf55c, rather than audit-confirmed hashes, thereby circumventing established review protocols entirely.

Asymptotic team identified the critical C-2 vulnerability in August, warning that functions could modify code without permission.

The developer dismissed severity concerns and failed to implement necessary fixes despite available support from security partners.

Attack execution began at 16:00 UTC on September 7 with hackers leveraging the flash loan function and a known query vulnerability.

Detection occurred thirty minutes later when YT yields displayed over 30x returns, indicating system compromise.

The developer drew inspiration from Aave and Uniswap protocols to maximize composability through flash loan capabilities, but critically underestimated security risks.

Functions designed for read-only purposes contained write capabilities, creating the primary attack vector that enabled the devastating breach.

NEOM Recovery Program Offers Market-Based Exit Strategy

The three-step recovery program begins with asset migration, allowing users to transfer residual value from compromised pools to new secure contracts through one-click actions.

Users simultaneously receive NEOM debt tokens pegged 1:1 to their USD losses determined by pre-hack snapshots.

Nemo will inject value into NEOM through a multi-tiered redemption waterfall model, with recovered hacker funds forming the primary source for proportional claims.

External capital injections, such as liquidity loans and strategic investments, will provide secondary support as confidence anchors.

The protocol established immediate AMM liquidity pools with significant depth on major Sui DEXs, creating instant market-based exit paths for users prioritizing liquidity over long-term recovery.

The NEOM/USDC trading pair enables market pricing based on perceived recovery timelines and protocol success probability.

The hack contributes to 2025’s devastating DeFi security crisis, with over $2.37 billion lost across 121 incidents during the first half alone.

September emerged as particularly destructive with SwissBorg’s SOL compromise, npm supply chain attacks affecting billions of downloads, and the Yala stablecoin losing its dollar peg.

Particularly, the Yala stablecoin (YU) attack, which happened this weekend, saw YU lose its dollar peg following a protocol attack that sent the Bitcoin-native over-collateralized stablecoin crashing to $0.2074 before recovering to $0.917.

The suspected attacker minted 120 million YU tokens on Polygon and sold 7.71 million across Ethereum and Solana for 7.7 million USDC.

For Nemo Protocol, stolen assets totaling $2.59 million moved through sophisticated laundering operations via Wormhole CCTP before final aggregation on Ethereum.

Security teams established monitoring protocols for holding addresses while coordinating with centralized exchanges on potential asset freezing measures.

The protocol implemented emergency incremental audits with Asymptotic while planning additional independent security firm reviews.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Dogecoin ETF Launch Sparks Investor Rush to DOT Miners
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,201,935,377,264
3.08
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Dogecoin ETF Launch Sparks Investor Rush to DOT Miners
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Nemo Protocol Issues NEOM Debt Tokens to Compensate $2.6M Exploit Victims
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-15 09:28:23
Altcoin News
London Stock Exchange Launches Blockchain Platform with Tokenized Fund Debut
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-15 09:27:19
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors