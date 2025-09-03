Nasdaq-Listed Sales Firm CIMG Unveils 500 BTC Treasury Move, Closes $55M Stock Sale

CIMG Inc. has acquired 500 BTC using proceeds from a $55 million stock sale, signaling a strategic shift toward building a Bitcoin treasury.

Author Sujha Sundararajan Last updated: September 3, 2025

CIMG Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has closed the sale of 220 million shares of its common stock for $55 million as part of a strategic move to build a robust Bitcoin treasury.

The sales development company has acquired 500 BTC with the sale proceeds, a company release said.

CIMG’s board noted that the Bitcoin purchase aligns with the firm’s financial management strategy and long-term Bitcoin holding agenda.

“Moving forward, the company intends to continue to increase its digital asset reserves and pursue collaborations across AI and crypto ecosystems, such as Merlin Chain,” said Wang Jianshuang, CEO of CIMG.

CIMG, which also focuses on digital health, sold the shares via a private placement pursuant to Regulation S. This means that the transaction is exempt from the US SEC Securities Act registration requirements.

Bitcoin Reserves Quickly Become New Corporate Strategy Playbook

Several companies have established corporate crypto treasuries, following the successful accumulation of Bitcoin by Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

There are over 170 Bitcoin Treasury Companies in operation, where the majority have dissolved their original business plan to instead focus on raising equity to buy Bitcoin.

Thomas Fecker-Boxler, Interim CEO of the Web3 Foundation, believes the recent wave of corporate treasuries moving into Bitcoin is less a surprise and more a predictable outcome of capital chasing easy gains.

Speaking to Cryptonews, he said that the trend is “double-edged,” carrying the risk of instability.

“The silver lining is that a new segment of capital is entering the market, potentially broadening adoption and deepening liquidity,” he noted. “But this is less a sign of structural maturity than opportunistic allocation. Ultimately, the trend is double-edged: it brings fresh capital and visibility, but also carries the risk of instability if approached purely as a financial play.”

Further, he compared the dynamics with those of traditional markets, “where momentum builds, balance sheets stretch, and structures eventually unwind in a disorderly fashion.”

“The sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries will depend less on short-term enthusiasm and more on the leverage and balance sheet structures behind them—especially where convertibles and convexity are involved.”

CIMG Stock Tumbles 3.53%

CIMG’s pivot to Bitcoin treasury comes at a time when the firm is facing significant financial challenges, with declining revenue, negative profit margins, and financial instability. The company’s income statement shows a substantial downturn.

Following the BTC accumulation plan announcement, CIMG stock fell 3.53% on Tuesday, closing at $0.2543.