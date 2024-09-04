Mysten Labs Aims for 2025 Delivery of its Handheld Gaming Device with Sui Blockchain Integration

Mysten Labs, the developer behind the Sui blockchain, has announced plans to deliver its handheld gaming device, SuiPlay0X1, in the first half of 2025.

The company began accepting preorders for the device, priced at $599, on September 3, the company said in a recent press release.

The SuiPlay0X1 will support both traditional PC games and titles built on the Sui blockchain, marking a significant step forward in integrating blockchain technology into the gaming industry.

SuiPlay0X1 Aims to Provide Seamless Gaming Experience

Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder of Mysten Labs, emphasized that gamers care more about gameplay than the underlying technology.

He highlighted that the SuiPlay0X1 aims to provide a seamless gaming experience, with blockchain integration enhancing player ownership without disrupting the fun.

Abiodun stated that the device will demonstrate how blockchain-powered games can look and feel like traditional “Web2” games, offering deeper engagement for players.

The SuiPlay0X1 will weigh 677 grams and feature an integrated graphics processing unit.

It will run on Playtron GameOS, a Linux-based operating system capable of handling AAA PC games without requiring modifications.

Some of the blockchain-based games slated for release on the device include the third-person shooter XOCIETY and the medieval brawler DARKTIMES.

Mysten Labs, which was founded in 2021 by former Meta crypto executives, first revealed its plans for a handheld gaming device at the Sui Basecamp event in Paris earlier this year.

With this announcement, Mysten Labs joins other companies offering non-Web3 handheld gaming PCs, such as Valve’s Steam Deck and Asus’s ROG Ally X.

According to research from Omdia, 19.3 million handheld gaming devices were sold globally in 2023, and sales are projected to reach 29.3 million by 2028.

Preorders for the SuiPlay0X1 can be made using Sui (SUI), Ether, or Solana, and within 12 hours of the preorder launch, over 1,000 units had been ordered.

Dedicated Blockchain Use for Gaming to Surge

As reported, Proof of Play CEO Amitt Mahajan is anticipating a surge in dedicated blockchain usage for gaming applications.

Mahajan, who previously developed the popular Facebook game Farmville, envisions a future where thousands of individual blockchains support specific applications.

He sees blockchain technology as an advanced database and believes that using chains as data stores is essential for scaling applications.

The trend of dedicated blockchains for gaming is not unique to Pirate Nation.

Other games on networks like Avalanche are utilizing their own dedicated subnets, such as Shrapnel and Off the Grid with its GUNZ network.

Treasure is also building its own Arbitrum-based Treasure Chain with dedicated gaming networks called “Infinity Chains.”

Meanwhile, Meta is seeking to revolutionize metaverse gaming by incorporating generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

A recent job listing by Meta reveals the company’s intention to explore and prototype “entirely new types of gameplay” in the metaverse through the integration of generative AI with virtual, augmented, and mixed-reality games.

Companies like Meta, Microsoft, Tencent, and Nvidia are heavily investing in the metaverse to enhance their platforms and create new user experiences.