Moonpig Crypto Blasts Up 8% as New Early Access Solana Bot Prepares to Launch
The Moonpig crypto has been riding a new wave of retail liquidity following multiple exchange listings, surging 8% over the past 24 hours amid a flood of social chatter labelling it the best crypto to buy now.
The rally extends a 60% surge since the month began as the clear meme coin of choice among traders.
Among the most notable voices is high-risk perps trader James Wynn—an early Pepe backer known for his sizable futures trades—citing its potential to 26x to a $1 billion market cap.
James Wynn described the Solana-based Moonpig as “anti-cabal” and “anti-farm”, citing its meteoric growth without the backing of key opinion leaders.
Moonpig Crypto Price Analysis: Is This Just the Beginning?
The Moonpig crypto price has been trading within a narrowing consolidation zone since its sharp rise, forming a symmetrical triangle pattern.
Following a brief shakeout, Moonpig now appears better-positioned for continuation.
The RSI has finally broken back above the neutral 50 level after several failed attempts, signaling early signs of renewed upward momentum.
More so, the MACD line continues to widen its lead above the signal line, reinforcing the view that buying pressure is beginning to outweigh selling pressure despite the ongoing volatility.
If this momentum carries into a retest of the triangle’s upper resistance, a breakout could propel Moonpig up to 80% higher, targeting the $0.70 zone.
Traders should look for a move above $0.40 for a breakout, with immediate resistance at the 0.786 Fib retracement level around $0.425 as a proving ground to rule out a false breakout.
However, failure to break above could lead to another leg down, with the lower boundary of the triangle around $0.30 serving as the likely support in the event of continued consolidation.
Looking ahead, a $1 billion market cap is a distant prospect for what is essentially a new meme coin. A retake of its past high of around $0.85 is more realistic for the coming month.
This New Early Access Solana Bot Helps Find Early Opportunities Like Moonpig
Since the mid-April market bottom, those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as sentiments starts to flip bullish.
But by the time tokens hit the mainstream, panic selling and profit-taking often leave latecomers holding the bag as exit liquidity.
That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in, positioning investors can position ahead of the market with its purpose-built trading bot, where the real gains are made.
While trading bots are not a new concept, Snorter has been designed specifically for sniping with limit orders, MEV-resistant token swaps, copy trading, and even rug-pull protection.
At the time of writing, $SNORT has raised over $400 million in its ongoing presale. Unlike Moonpig, decentralized exchange listings are still to come, and untapped upside remains.
You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.
