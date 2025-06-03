BTC $106,413.54 1.52%
ETH $2,627.88 3.34%
SOL $161.02 4.45%
PEPE $0.000012 6.91%
SHIB $0.000013 2.26%
DOGE $0.19 2.91%
XRP $2.27 4.35%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.72
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Moonpig Crypto Blasts Up 8% as New Early Access Solana Bot Prepares to Launch 

Meme coin Price Prediction Technical Analysis
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Moonpig price prediction: Traders eye major reversal as this new coin sits 70% below ATH — is a breakout on the cards?
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Junior Content Creator
Harvey Hunter
Junior Content Creator
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Moonpig Crypto Blasts Up 115% as New Early Access Solana Bot Prepares to Launch

The Moonpig crypto has been riding a new wave of retail liquidity following multiple exchange listings, surging 8% over the past 24 hours amid a flood of social chatter labelling it the best crypto to buy now.

The rally extends a 60% surge since the month began as the clear meme coin of choice among traders.

Among the most notable voices is high-risk perps trader James Wynn—an early Pepe backer known for his sizable futures trades—citing its potential to 26x to a $1 billion market cap.

James Wynn described the Solana-based Moonpig as “anti-cabal” and “anti-farm”, citing its meteoric growth without the backing of key opinion leaders.

Moonpig Crypto Price Analysis: Is This Just the Beginning?

The Moonpig crypto price has been trading within a narrowing consolidation zone since its sharp rise, forming a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Moonpig crypto 4-hour chart, symmetrical triangle pattern breakout. Source: TradingView / MEXC.
MOONPIG / USDT 4-hour chart, symmetrical triangle pattern breakout. Source: TradingView / MEXC.

Following a brief shakeout, Moonpig now appears better-positioned for continuation.

The RSI has finally broken back above the neutral 50 level after several failed attempts, signaling early signs of renewed upward momentum.

More so, the MACD line continues to widen its lead above the signal line, reinforcing the view that buying pressure is beginning to outweigh selling pressure despite the ongoing volatility.

If this momentum carries into a retest of the triangle’s upper resistance, a breakout could propel Moonpig up to 80% higher, targeting the $0.70 zone.

Traders should look for a move above $0.40 for a breakout, with immediate resistance at the 0.786 Fib retracement level around $0.425 as a proving ground to rule out a false breakout.

However, failure to break above could lead to another leg down, with the lower boundary of the triangle around $0.30 serving as the likely support in the event of continued consolidation.

Looking ahead, a $1 billion market cap is a distant prospect for what is essentially a new meme coin. A retake of its past high of around $0.85 is more realistic for the coming month.

This New Early Access Solana Bot Helps Find Early Opportunities Like Moonpig

Since the mid-April market bottom, those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as sentiments starts to flip bullish.

But by the time tokens hit the mainstream, panic selling and profit-taking often leave latecomers holding the bag as exit liquidity.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in, positioning investors can position ahead of the market with its purpose-built trading bot, where the real gains are made.

While trading bots are not a new concept, Snorter has been designed specifically for sniping with limit orders, MEV-resistant token swaps, copy trading, and even rug-pull protection.

Snorter vs other popular trading bots.
Snorter vs other popular trading bots.

At the time of writing, $SNORT has raised over $400 million in its ongoing presale. Unlike Moonpig, decentralized exchange listings are still to come, and untapped upside remains.

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,464,746,306,351
-2.09
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Currency.com Secures MTL License in Crypto-Friendly Tennessee, Accelerating 50-State Ambition
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
2025-06-03 19:34:05
Price Analysis
Arbitrum TVL Now Double Polygon’s – Is ARB’s 70% Rally Next?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-06-03 18:13:14
Harvey Hunter
Junior Content Creator
Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors