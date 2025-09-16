MoonPay Acquires Meso to Boost Global Payments Expansion

The acquisition is part of MoonPay’s broader mission to unify traditional banking systems, card networks, stablecoins, and blockchain rails under a global regulatory framework.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 16, 2025

Crypto payments firm MoonPay has acquired Meso Network in a move to enhance its global financial infrastructure and compete directly with industry giants like Visa and Circle.

Key Takeaways: MoonPay acquired Meso to improve support for U.S. banking rails and enhance its developer integration tools.

The deal brings experienced fintech leaders from PayPal and Venmo into key MoonPay roles.

This marks MoonPay’s fourth acquisition in 2025 as it builds a global, unified crypto and fiat payments network.

Announced on Monday, the acquisition is part of MoonPay’s broader mission to unify traditional banking systems, card networks, stablecoins, and blockchain rails under a global regulatory framework.

The company said that the integration of Meso will allow it to better support US banking rails, such as ACH and real-time payments, while also improving its developer tools for easier integration across platforms.

“This acquisition strengthens our commitment to making payments universally accessible, whether through fiat or crypto,” said MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright.

“We’re building the connective layer that lets money flow across any format, in any market.”

Meso’s co-founders, Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, will join MoonPay as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Product, respectively. Both bring deep fintech experience, with past roles at PayPal’s Braintree and Venmo.

Their addition is expected to fast-track MoonPay’s product expansion and enhance its capacity to serve both developers and end users across financial ecosystems.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, it marks MoonPay’s fourth acquisition this year, following deals with Helio, Iron, and Decent.xyz, all geared toward building out a unified payments infrastructure.

we're excited to share that MoonPay has acquired Meso to help us build crypto's largest global payments network



Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills will be joining our team as new CTO and SVP of Product



let's get to work! pic.twitter.com/fMP22ihdbH — MoonPay 🟣 (@moonpay) September 15, 2025

MoonPay aims to enable crypto payments on e-commerce platforms, offer virtual bank accounts, and ultimately allow users to pay “with anything,” whether that be dollars, euros, or Bitcoin.

Despite laying off 10% of its workforce earlier this year due to rising costs, MoonPay reported profitability in 2024 and says 2025 is shaping up to be its strongest year yet in terms of earnings and cash flow.

The company is also said to be in discussions for a new funding round that could raise its valuation beyond the $3.4 billion mark set during its 2021 Series A.

Payments Companies Push into Crypto

In May, crypto payments platform Mesh unveiled its Apple Pay integration, which allows merchants partnered with Mesh to accept crypto payments via Apple Pay.

Mesh’s partnership with Apple Pay came as payments companies continue to expand into digital assets.

In April, global payments giant Stripe said it is developing a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin aimed at companies operating outside the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.

The announcement came after Stripe’s regulatory approval to acquire Bridge, a stablecoin payments network designed to rival traditional banking systems and SWIFT-based transfers.

Earlier this year, Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO and outspoken Bitcoin advocate, publicly urged Signal Messenger to integrate Bitcoin for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments.

Dorsey’s call was echoed by David Marcus, former president of PayPal and current CEO of Lightspark, who stated that “all non-transactional apps should connect to Bitcoin.”

The comments reflect a growing sentiment among Bitcoin advocates to reposition BTC not just as a store of value, but as a practical payment tool.

More recently, Singapore-based payments company Triple-A announced plans to integrate PayPal’s stablecoin into its list of supported tokens for customer payments.

Even companies like PayPal have entered the space, launching their own stablecoins and offering yield incentives to holders.