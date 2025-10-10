BTC $121,203.43 -0.17%
ETH $4,335.42 -0.14%
SOL $219.29 -0.48%
PEPE $0.0000092 1.21%
SHIB $0.000012 0.22%
DOGE $0.24 1.66%
XRP $2.81 0.52%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Monero Releases ‘Fluorine Fermi’ Update to Boost Protection Against Spy Nodes

Adoption Cryptocurrency Monero
The upgrade introduces a smarter peer selection algorithm to avoid connections with potentially malicious subnet groups.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Monero Releases ‘Fluorine Fermi’ Update to Boost Protection Against Spy Nodes

Privacy-focused blockchain Monero (XMR) has rolled out a major software update aimed at strengthening defenses against so-called “spy nodes,” malicious actors attempting to compromise user anonymity.

Key Takeaways:

  • Monero released its “Fluorine Fermi” update (v0.18.4.3) to improve protection against spy nodes that threaten user privacy.
  • The upgrade introduces a smarter peer selection algorithm to avoid connections with potentially malicious subnet groups.
  • The update reinforces Monero’s ongoing battle to preserve transaction anonymity amid growing surveillance efforts.

The new release, named “Fluorine Fermi” (v0.18.4.3), was announced Thursday on X, with the Monero team calling it “a highly recommended update” for all users.

The upgrade introduces a smarter peer selection algorithm designed to help nodes avoid large subnet groups commonly associated with surveillance activity, pushing users to connect with safer peers instead.

Monero Strengthens Network Privacy With New Defense Against Spy Nodes

Spy nodes are a long-standing concern in Monero’s ecosystem. They are malicious nodes or networks that attempt to link IP addresses with transactions, effectively undermining the privacy guarantees of the blockchain.

Monero’s latest update adds another layer of protection to counter such threats, while also improving network reliability and stability.

The Monero community has long viewed these attacks as one of the most persistent threats to its mission of untraceable transactions.

In response, developers and researchers have explored multiple strategies, including running self-operated nodes, ban lists for suspicious IPs, and the Dandelion++ protocol, which obscures the origin of transactions before they spread through the network.

In late 2024, the Monero Research Lab proposed a mechanism allowing node operators to block known spy IPs.

However, experts noted that determined adversaries could simply create new nodes, making this a temporary fix rather than a long-term solution.

Concerns over Monero’s network security were reignited last year after a leaked Chainalysis video claimed the analytics firm had traced transactions dating back to 2021 using its own “malicious nodes.”

With Fluorine Fermi, Monero continues its push to stay ahead in what its developers describe as an ongoing “cat-and-mouse game” between privacy advocates and surveillance entities, a defining battle for the future of anonymous blockchain transactions.

Qubic Claims 51% Control of Monero Hashrate After Recovering From DDoS Attack

In August, Layer-1 blockchain Qubic claimed it seized 51% of Monero’s hashrate, a level of control that in theory could rewrite the chain, double-spend transactions, or censor activity, all for an estimated cost of just $100,000 per day.

The pool initially struggled, falling back to seventh-largest on the network after a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on August 4 reduced its hashrate from 2.6 gigahashes per second (GH/s) to just 0.8 GH/s. However, Qubic later restored its power and claimed majority control.

A 51% attack occurs when one party controls the majority of a blockchain’s mining power or stake, allowing them to alter the chain’s history or block transactions.

Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo admitted the strategy was designed to monopolize Monero’s mining, eventually rejecting blocks from rival pools.

Press Releases
SWIFT Partners with ETH to Challenge Ripple, While XRP Investors Turn to COME Mining Cloud Mining for Fresh Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 08, 2025 – Bitcoin Slips to $121K as Crypto Rally Cools — Correction Ahead?
2025-10-08 04:24:27
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-10-08 22:35:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-09 09:36:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-09 09:11:03
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,345,703,674,795
-1.3
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
SWIFT Partners with ETH to Challenge Ripple, While XRP Investors Turn to COME Mining Cloud Mining for Fresh Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 08, 2025 – Bitcoin Slips to $121K as Crypto Rally Cools — Correction Ahead?
2025-10-08 04:24:27
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-10-08 22:35:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-09 09:36:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-09 09:11:03
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
“Europe Must Compete”: EU Official Demands Euro Stablecoins to Break US Dollar’s Monopoly
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-10 06:15:27
Bitcoin News
Massachusetts’ Bitcoin Reserve Bill Hits a Wall as Lawmakers Go Silent — What’s Next?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-10 06:11:26
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors