MIT-Educated Brothers Could Spend Decades in Prison for $25 Million Ethereum Scheme

The Peraire-Bueno brothers allegedly manipulated Ethereum’s core protocols to pull off a $25 million heist. Their case now tests the line between clever code and federal crime.

Author Julia Smith Author Julia Smith About Author Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 15, 2025

The trial of two MIT-educated brothers accused of stealing $25 million worth of Ethereum kicked off in Manhattan federal court this week, with a prosecutor claiming that the alleged scheme questions “the very integrity of the blockchain” itself.

MIT Brothers Await Fate For Purported Ethereum Scheme

Anton Peraire-Bueno, 25, and his brother James Peraire-Bueno, 29, “manipulated and tampered with the process and protocols by which transactions are validated and added to the Ethereum blockchain” in order to gain access to victims’ digital assets.

The Peraire-Bueno brothers, however, argue that the exploit wasn’t fraud at all and was not illegal in the first place—raising a fundamental question about where the legality of the blockchain ends and criminal manipulation begins.

OK – Crypto trial US v Peraire-Bueno to start with opening arguments today, Inner City Press is covering the case https://t.co/AVGKgt5Ul2 & https://t.co/rMC5TtBPFm toward a book & will live tweet thread below pic.twitter.com/DEEdKYYOu3 — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 15, 2025

In a May 2024 statement, former U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York said the case brings “the very integrity of the blockchain into question.”

“The brothers, who studied computer science and math at one of the most prestigious universities in the world, allegedly used their specialized skills and education to tamper with and manipulate the protocols relied upon by millions of Ethereum users across the globe,” Williams said. “And once they put their plan into action, their heist only took 12 seconds to complete.”

Peraire-Bueno Brothers Try To Block Court From Search History

The Peraire-Bueno brothers were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering last year.

Both brothers face a maximum sentence of 20 years for each count. Their trial began on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court and could last through the first week of November.

Earlier this year, the brothers’ legal team filed a motion to prevent the prosecution from using their Google search history as part of the case, calling it “unfairly prejudicial.”

However, prosecutors claim the alleged crypto scheme was “meticulously planned” and took “numerous steps to conceal their identities and lay the groundwork to conceal the stolen proceeds.”

As the trial intensifies, it is unclear if the brothers will testify in their own defense.