Bitcoin News

Metaplanet and Japanese Conglomerate SBI Ink Deal for Bitcoin Trading Partnership

Bitcoin Metaplanet SBI Group
The partnership supports Metaplanet's vision to add flexibility to its corporate strategy as the treasury grows.
Last updated:
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Last updated:
Metaplanet Bitcoin

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet is collaborating with SBI Holdings’ crypto division to boost its capabilities in Bitcoin trading, storage, and management, according to a Monday announcement.

Further, the partnership aligns with Metaplanet’s vision of being a contemporary financial services provider. It also introduces additional flexibility to the firm’s corporate strategy, enhancing its ongoing initiatives in equity and debt financing.

As Metaplanet’s treasury grows, the team is exploring various tools and strategies to further increase its financial agility, it said.

SBI VC Trade operates as a crypto exchange platform, enabling users to trade various digital assets. Additionally, it offers services such as spot trading and margin trading.

Metaplanet Secures $20.7M in Bitcoin as Part of Digital Gold Strategy

Metaplanet has drawn significant attention due to its substantial investment in Bitcoin, adopting a strategy similar to MicroStrategy. As a result, it has earned the nickname “Asia’s MicroStrategy” for its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation.

The company’s decision to invest in Bitcoin is influenced by economic conditions, such as the depreciation of the Japanese yen, exacerbated by persistent low-interest rates.

Therefore, by integrating Bitcoin into its reserves, Metaplanet actively seeks to safeguard against inflation and the decline in currency value, capitalizing on Bitcoin’s reputation as a digital form of gold.

Currently, Metaplanet is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), which restricts US investors’ access. However, the company is actively planning to tokenize its shares on the Bitcoin layer-2 network, Liquid.

As of Sept. 2, Metaplanet holds 360.4 Bitcoins, valued at $20.7m.

