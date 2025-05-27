BTC $110,375.69 1.06%
ETH $2,672.93 5.39%
SOL $178.54 2.52%
PEPE $0.000014 3.95%
SHIB $0.000014 2.24%
DOGE $0.22 2.52%
XRP $2.34 1.70%
ETH Gas (gwei) 7.82
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Meme Coins Represent a Market for Attention, Sygnum Bank Exec Says

Meme Coins
Burgherr said meme coins are transparent and don’t undermine crypto, but stressed they need proper regulation and make up only a small part of the ecosystem.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Meme Coins

Meme coins may only make up a small slice of the broader crypto ecosystem, but they represent something bigger in the digital age, according to Sygnum Bank’s chief clients officer Martin Burgherr.

Speaking to CNBC’s Dan Murphy, Burgherr described meme coins as a “tokenization of attention,” arguing that their value lies less in fundamentals and more in the social capital they generate.

“Attention is something of value,” Burgherr said. He explained that on social platforms such as X, influence often stems from follower count, and meme coins are a digital reflection of that influence. He added that this dynamic helps explain the high level of attention, and perceived value, surrounding the $TRUMP coin, launched by the US President.

Trump Coin Emerges as a Case Study in Tokenized Attention and Political Branding

The Trump solana meme coin, branded as $TRUMP, launched just days before Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration as the 47th US President. Created by CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, affiliates of the Trump Organization, the token carries heavy branding, including a cartoon image of Trump raising his fist following the assassination attempt he survived in mid-2024.

While marketed as a non-political symbol aligned with Trump’s “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” slogan, the coin’s timing and imagery have kept it squarely in the political spotlight. Built on the Solana blockchain, the token also states explicitly that it is not an investment or security, even though its founders hold 80% of the total supply.

While critics question the ethics of such politicized financial instruments, their popularity highlights a growing trend in the crypto world, where digital tokens mirror viral content and social sentiment more than traditional market forces.

Burgherr Defends Crypto Legitimacy, Sees Meme Coins as a Small Niche

Burgherr stated that Sygnum, a regulated digital asset bank based in Switzerland and Singapore, does not promote meme coin speculation. “We primarily believe in major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana,” he said. Any exposure to meme coins, he added, should depend entirely on an investor’s risk appetite.

He rejected the notion that meme coins erode trust in the crypto industry, pointing out that their structure is generally transparent. However, he noted that like any new segment, meme coins require clear governance and regulation before being fairly assessed. He added that they represent only a small fraction of a broader ecosystem that includes DeFi, smart contracts and Bitcoin.

Burgherr pointed out that Bitcoin continues to dominate the space, far outpacing niche tokens like Trump coin in both market size and credibility. He called the rise of meme coins a reflection of the industry’s diversity, not a threat to its legitimacy.

When asked about the broader crypto rally, Burgherr said recent price gains in Bitcoin appear driven by a mix of macroeconomic concerns and renewed optimism in risk assets. He cited inflation fears and questions over US debt sustainability as key drivers of investor interest in Bitcoin and gold.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,596,578,583,871
3.21
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
India’s Crypto Sector Demands Review on 30% Tax as Trump Support Changes Tone: Report
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-05-27 03:54:52
Blockchain News
Dubai Launches Tokenized Real Estate Platform, Eyes $16B in Property Digitization by 2033
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-05-26 22:01:42
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors