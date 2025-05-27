Meme Coins Represent a Market for Attention, Sygnum Bank Exec Says

Burgherr said meme coins are transparent and don’t undermine crypto, but stressed they need proper regulation and make up only a small part of the ecosystem.

Meme coins may only make up a small slice of the broader crypto ecosystem, but they represent something bigger in the digital age, according to Sygnum Bank’s chief clients officer Martin Burgherr.

Speaking to CNBC’s Dan Murphy, Burgherr described meme coins as a “tokenization of attention,” arguing that their value lies less in fundamentals and more in the social capital they generate.

“Attention is something of value,” Burgherr said. He explained that on social platforms such as X, influence often stems from follower count, and meme coins are a digital reflection of that influence. He added that this dynamic helps explain the high level of attention, and perceived value, surrounding the $TRUMP coin, launched by the US President.

Trump Coin Emerges as a Case Study in Tokenized Attention and Political Branding

The Trump solana meme coin, branded as $TRUMP, launched just days before Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration as the 47th US President. Created by CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, affiliates of the Trump Organization, the token carries heavy branding, including a cartoon image of Trump raising his fist following the assassination attempt he survived in mid-2024.

While marketed as a non-political symbol aligned with Trump’s “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” slogan, the coin’s timing and imagery have kept it squarely in the political spotlight. Built on the Solana blockchain, the token also states explicitly that it is not an investment or security, even though its founders hold 80% of the total supply.

While critics question the ethics of such politicized financial instruments, their popularity highlights a growing trend in the crypto world, where digital tokens mirror viral content and social sentiment more than traditional market forces.

Burgherr Defends Crypto Legitimacy, Sees Meme Coins as a Small Niche

Burgherr stated that Sygnum, a regulated digital asset bank based in Switzerland and Singapore, does not promote meme coin speculation. “We primarily believe in major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana,” he said. Any exposure to meme coins, he added, should depend entirely on an investor’s risk appetite.

He rejected the notion that meme coins erode trust in the crypto industry, pointing out that their structure is generally transparent. However, he noted that like any new segment, meme coins require clear governance and regulation before being fairly assessed. He added that they represent only a small fraction of a broader ecosystem that includes DeFi, smart contracts and Bitcoin.

Burgherr pointed out that Bitcoin continues to dominate the space, far outpacing niche tokens like Trump coin in both market size and credibility. He called the rise of meme coins a reflection of the industry’s diversity, not a threat to its legitimacy.

When asked about the broader crypto rally, Burgherr said recent price gains in Bitcoin appear driven by a mix of macroeconomic concerns and renewed optimism in risk assets. He cited inflation fears and questions over US debt sustainability as key drivers of investor interest in Bitcoin and gold.