Meme Coin Wars – Pump.fun Vs. MemeCore, Which One Is The Better Opportunity Today?

Meme coin supercycle sentiment is heating up – Pump.fun and MemeCore price predictions follow closely.

With fresh capital inflows into the meme coin sector, MemeCore and Pump.fun price predictions are shaping up for their next bullish move.

Pump.fun has re-emerged as the dominant meme coin launchpad for graduations, reclaiming ground from newer platforms like LetsBonk, Believe, and Moonshot.

📈 @PumpDotFun now controls ~95% of daily token graduations on Solana — nearly a monopoly again after summer challengers (LetsBonk, Believe, Moonshot). pic.twitter.com/t1NdOjnp3W — The Coinomist Magazine (@CoinomistMag) October 21, 2025

Tokens aren’t just launching—they’re attracting liquidity. As the governance token powering the platform, PUMP is well-positioned to capture that momentum.

The U.S. macro narrative adds fuel. Market participants are pricing in up to 0.5% in interest rate cuts before year-end, with the potential to stimulate demand for risk assets like meme coins.

MemeCore stands to benefit too. Its Proof-of-Meme (PoM) consensus mechanism thrives under heightened risk sentiment, creating the perfect backdrop for broader meme coin engagement.

Its ecosystem is also seeing expansion, with a recent 300,000,000 M token grant to MemeMax, the first Meme Perp DEX with strong potential on MemeCore.

🚀 The MemeMax team is thrilled to announce that we've received 300,000,000 $M from the @MemeCore_ORG Ecosystem Grants Program!



Most of the granted tokens will be allocated to MemeMax users for community rewards, airdrops, and other events that support platform growth and… pic.twitter.com/Mp15cdXdoV — MemeMax (@MemeMax_Fi) October 22, 2025

This real use case stands to anchor the M price beyond short-term speculative trading, paving the way for sustained long-term growth.

MemeCore vs. Pump.fun Price Prediction: Explosive Moves Ahead

With growing momentum on the Pump.fun launchpad, PUMP could soon see the demand needed to confirm a cup-and-handle reversal pattern, nearing its neckline at $0.0041.

The setup targets a 50% move to $0.0055, the key threshold for breaking out of a broader month-long descending channel.

If this level flips to support, PUMP could extend its move by 170% toward $0.01. However, momentum indicators have yet to confirm a bullish reversal, signaling continued consolidation.

The RSI has failed to hold above neutral at 50, while the MACD maintains a wide gap below the signal line—both suggesting weak buy pressure.

While Pum.fun builds momentum, MemeCore appears to have started its next bullish push with the breakout of a month-long bull flag pattern, fuelled by fresh ecosystem expansions.

M / USD 1-day chart, bull flag breakout. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators back the move. The RSI has pushed into bullish territory, while the MACD has formed a golden cross for the first time since the September run—often an early sign of a new uptrend.

Fully realized, the pattern targets a 350% move to $10, positioning MemeCore for a potentially stronger rally than Pump.fun.

