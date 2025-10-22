BTC $107,952.75 -4.56%
ETH $3,811.16 -6.03%
SOL $183.39 -5.89%
PEPE $0.0000068 -6.38%
SHIB $0.0000098 -5.63%
DOGE $0.19 -6.95%
XRP $2.39 -5.18%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Meme Coin Wars – Pump.fun Vs. MemeCore, Which One Is The Better Opportunity Today?

Memecore Price Prediction Pump Fun
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Meme coin supercycle sentiment is heating up – Pump.fun and MemeCore price predictions follow closely.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Meme Coin Wars - Pump.fun Vs. MemeCore, Which One Is The Better Opportunity Today?

With fresh capital inflows into the meme coin sector, MemeCore and Pump.fun price predictions are shaping up for their next bullish move.

Pump.fun has re-emerged as the dominant meme coin launchpad for graduations, reclaiming ground from newer platforms like LetsBonk, Believe, and Moonshot.

Tokens aren’t just launching—they’re attracting liquidity. As the governance token powering the platform, PUMP is well-positioned to capture that momentum.

The U.S. macro narrative adds fuel. Market participants are pricing in up to 0.5% in interest rate cuts before year-end, with the potential to stimulate demand for risk assets like meme coins.

MemeCore stands to benefit too. Its Proof-of-Meme (PoM) consensus mechanism thrives under heightened risk sentiment, creating the perfect backdrop for broader meme coin engagement.

Its ecosystem is also seeing expansion, with a recent 300,000,000 M token grant to MemeMax, the first Meme Perp DEX with strong potential on MemeCore.

This real use case stands to anchor the M price beyond short-term speculative trading, paving the way for sustained long-term growth.

MemeCore vs. Pump.fun Price Prediction: Explosive Moves Ahead

With growing momentum on the Pump.fun launchpad, PUMP could soon see the demand needed to confirm a cup-and-handle reversal pattern, nearing its neckline at $0.0041.

The setup targets a 50% move to $0.0055, the key threshold for breaking out of a broader month-long descending channel.

If this level flips to support, PUMP could extend its move by 170% toward $0.01. However, momentum indicators have yet to confirm a bullish reversal, signaling continued consolidation.

The RSI has failed to hold above neutral at 50, while the MACD maintains a wide gap below the signal line—both suggesting weak buy pressure.

While Pum.fun builds momentum, MemeCore appears to have started its next bullish push with the breakout of a month-long bull flag pattern, fuelled by fresh ecosystem expansions.

M / USD 1-day chart, bull flag breakout. Source: TradingView.
M / USD 1-day chart, bull flag breakout. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators back the move. The RSI has pushed into bullish territory, while the MACD has formed a golden cross for the first time since the September run—often an early sign of a new uptrend.

Fully realized, the pattern targets a 350% move to $10, positioning MemeCore for a potentially stronger rally than Pump.fun.

BestWallet: Storing Crypto Can Net You Gains Too

With risk-on sentiment, accumulation is back on. HODLers are pulling assets from exchanges into self-custody, moving to wallets like MetaMask, Exodus, and increasingly, Best Wallet ($BEST).

The difference? Utility.

Best Wallet gives users an edge with its “Upcoming Tokens” feature — a built-in screener that highlights early-stage projects before they go mainstream.

This isn’t just another wallet. It’s built for the bull market.

As capital rotates back into crypto, Best Wallet positions investors directly in front of the next wave of high-upside opportunities.

It also bridges crypto with real-world utility through Bestcard, a debit card that lets you spend stablecoins anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

So far, the presale has raised over $16 million, and momentum is only growing.

Early buyers of $BEST are positioning themselves ahead of the crowd — before listings and before the surge.

Visit the Official Best Wallet Website Here
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
2025-10-18 13:09:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 22:10:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-22 10:42:05
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Pump.fun
pump
$0.0037
5.35 %
Pump.fun
Pump.fun
PUMP15
$0.0037
7.00 %
Pump.fun

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,819,167,659,106
-3.46
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
2025-10-18 13:09:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 22:10:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-22 10:42:05
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Stop Speculating in Crypto – Here Is One Smart Way To Jump on The Bandwagon
2025-10-22 14:31:49
Press Releases
How American Salaried Workers Are Planning Their Futures with XRP
2025-10-22 14:03:44
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors