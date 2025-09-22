Meme Coin Mania Fuels $1.3M in Donations for CZ’s Giggle Academy Education Platform

CZ's Giggle Academy raises $1.3M in 12 hours from meme coin donations, changing former Binance CEO's perception of token utility.

Former Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao’s Giggle Academy education platform raised over $1.3 million in crypto donations within 12 hours of launching its donation feature, with 90% of contributions coming from a single meme coin.

The overwhelming response exceeded CZ’s expectations and fundamentally changed his perception of meme coins, which he previously dismissed as lacking utility.

The donations came primarily through the “Giggle” token created by Giggle Fund, which charges trading fees in BNB and automatically sends proceeds to Giggle Academy’s donation address.

The mechanism generated $900,000 in fees from a token with only a $5 million market capitalization, according to CZ’s X posts.

CZ clarified that Giggle Academy did not create the token and has no plans to launch its own crypto.

The platform will convert all meme coin donations to major altcoins for operational use, warning donors not to complain about potential selling pressure.

The funds will incentivize contributors and accelerate platform growth, while CZ personally covers employee and server costs.

Crazy that @GiggleAcademy received more than $1m donations in the first 12 hours of the feature being online. Way beyond my expectations.



Lots of good people out there. Lots of good crypto people. 🙏



90% of the donations so far came from a meme coin. I still don't get how a $5m… https://t.co/U8vBt3pT1X pic.twitter.com/FIsuGT4Q7R — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 22, 2025

When Prison Release Sparked Educational Revolution

CZ’s focus on education began during his transition from leading Binance, following a four-month federal prison sentence for money laundering violations that concluded in September 2024.

The former crypto executive was released two days early on Friday, September 27, because prisons don’t release inmates on weekends under the US federal code.

During his final months at a Long Beach halfway house, CZ received supervised excursions and even attended movies while preparing for his post-prison ventures.

He spent five months before incarceration traveling across the United States, networking with entrepreneurs, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, to discuss potential startup plans.

Giggle Academy emerged from CZ’s desire to create a “maximum positive impact” by utilizing his software platform expertise to reach hundreds of millions of people.

The concept paper, released in February 2024, outlined plans to provide free K-12 education to underprivileged children in developing countries who lack access to traditional schooling.

The platform targets the 781 million illiterate adults worldwide, with 75% concentrated in South Asia, West Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa.

CZ’s vision encompasses teaching basic reading, writing, mathematics, science, and non-traditional subjects, including finance, entrepreneurship, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, that current schools typically omit.

Giggle Academy deliberately avoids controversial subjects, such as history and religion, to prevent debates on its global platform.

The curriculum aims to help children secure better employment opportunities, rather than preparing them for college admission, by focusing on practical skills and job market readiness through gamified learning experiences.

From Meme Skeptic to Crypto Charity Convert

The donation mechanism began when X user “RUNE” asked CZ whether Giggle Academy would accept token donations, citing examples like Vitalik Buterin’s $1 billion Shiba Inu donation to COVID-19 relief in India.

hey @cz_binance, would giggle accept donations from tokens?



an utility of memecoins is charity



example, vitalik donated hundreds of millions from shiba, or watercoin donated millions to mr beast water project



what about a token that has a trading fee and donates automatically… — RUNΞ (@RuneCrypto_) September 21, 2025

CZ initially expressed skepticism about meme coin donations, stating the platform would convert them fully to major cryptocurrencies.

RUNE clarified that the proposed system wouldn’t involve direct token transfers but instead would charge BNB trading fees and send the proceeds as donations.

This mechanism ensures that there is no negative price impact on the meme coin while generating substantial charitable contributions through trading activity.

The Giggle Fund launched shortly after this exchange, creating the automated donation system that generated over $1 million in contributions within hours.

The token describes itself as a “donation coin that directly donates to GiggleAcademy” and maintains transparent on-chain tracking of all contributions.

CZ’s newfound appreciation for meme coin utility contradicts his previous stance on speculative cryptocurrencies.

The experience convinced him that meme coins can serve legitimate purposes beyond pure speculation, saying that “this will forever change my perception of meme coins. Meme coins have utility!”.

Initially, CZ plans to sustain Giggle Academy through future alumni donations from graduates who secure better employment through the platform’s education.

The model eliminates traditional revenue streams, making charitable contributions essential for scaling operations and incentivizing high-quality content creators.