BTC -4.50%
$56,595.85
ETH -4.44%
$2,400.96
SOL -4.53%
$128.55
PEPE -6.34%
$0.0000071
SHIB -3.90%
$0.000013
BNB -6.74%
$499.96
DOGE -5.05%
$0.095
XRP -3.44%
$0.55
TG Casino
powered by $TGC
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Matter Labs Reduces Team by 16%, Citing Evolving Business Needs

layoff zkSync
Last updated:
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global),...

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
layoff

Matter Labs announced a reduction of its workforce by 16% as part of a restructuring effort on September 3.

According to a social media post by CEO Alex Gluchowski, the decision follows an internal review that identified a mismatch between the company’s current roles and its evolving focus on supporting ZKsync Era and ZK Chains.

Adjusting Organization for New Market Demands

“Our market environment and business needs have changed significantly over the course of this year,” said Gluchowski. “We see that many teams building on ZKsync Era now require a different type of technology and support than they had previously.”

Matter Labs assessed its current team structure following the launch of the Elastic Chain and ZK Nation, finding that some existing roles and talent no longer align with its shifting needs. This evaluation led to a comprehensive review to ensure the organization remains focused on new priorities.

Gluchowski emphasized that the layoffs were not performance-related and outlined a comprehensive exit package for the affected employees, including salary continuation, healthcare coverage, and career support.

The exit package includes three months of base salary, four months of healthcare coverage, personalized career services, and four months of continued immigration assistance.

“I want to end by expressing my deep gratitude to every team member, both those moving on and continuing with us, for your invaluable contributions to our journey,” said the CEO. “Your efforts have shaped Matter Labs into what it is today: a transformative force advancing freedom for everyone in the world.”

RDX Works Lays Off 15% of Workforce

Recently, RDX Works, the creators of the Radix DeFi platform, announced to reduce 15% of its workforce to cut costs.

RDX Works CEO Piers Ridyard stated that the recent layoffs are part of a larger effort to restructure the organization, focusing on streamlining operations and adjusting to shifting market conditions.

Despite the workforce reduction, the CEO emphasized that key projects, including Flash Liquidity, the Cassandra test network, and multifactor account persona control and recovery (MFA), will continue as planned.

Recommended Articles
Japan Considers Lowering Crypto Tax Rate to Unified 20% from Current 55%
2024-09-04 08:24:10
Pro-Crypto Attorney John Deaton to Face-off Sen. Warren in Massachusetts this November
2024-09-04 06:52:05
Bitcoin Price Drops Under $57K as Nvidia and S&P 500 See Decline
2024-09-04 06:40:33
Mysten Labs Aims for 2025 Delivery of its Handheld Gaming Device with Sui Blockchain Integration
2024-09-04 06:39:54
Hackers Target Trump Family to Push Dubious Crypto Scam
2024-09-04 04:20:12
S Korean Government Agency Director ‘Ran Crypto Mining Server at Work’
2024-09-04 03:00:00
‘No Consensus on Launching State-run Crypto Exchanges’ – Russian Lawmaker
2024-09-03 23:30:00
Read More Articles

More Articles

Blockchain News
Near Foundation To Reduce Workforce By 40%
Brian Yue
Brian Yue
2024-01-11 16:16:30
Blockchain News
PancakeSwap Announces Airdrop of 2.45 Million zkSync Tokens as Community Reward
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2024-07-05 21:21:26
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global), Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More