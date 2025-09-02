Mastercard Sees Crypto as Payment Tech, Not Financial Revolution

Mastercard is embracing crypto, but not as a radical disruptor. Instead, the payments giant sees digital assets as an evolving tool that can enhance existing financial infrastructure.

Key Takeaways: Mastercard views crypto as a tool to enhance its existing payment network, not to replace it.

The company is expanding crypto integration through partnerships and crypto-backed cards that convert assets at checkout.

Stablecoins are seen as useful for settlements.

Speaking to The Big Whale, Christian Rau, Mastercard’s Head of Crypto for Europe, said that the company’s approach to crypto remains consistent with its mission to enable secure, compliant payments.

“Our strategy hasn’t changed in 50 years,” Rau said. “Crypto fits into this logic. We are not seeking to reinvent the system but to enrich it.”

Mastercard Expands Crypto Integration with On-Ramps and Payment-Backed Cards

Mastercard is already integrating crypto into its global network through on-ramp and off-ramp services, including crypto-backed cards that convert digital assets to fiat at the point of sale.

Mastercard has partnered with platforms like MetaMask, Bitget, and MoonPay to enable seamless cryptopayments in retail environments.

However, Rau highlighted the added complexity when dealing with non-custodial wallets.

In the case of MetaMask, Mastercard had to design a new architecture using smart contracts that verify wallet balances in real-time before enabling transactions.

While the company acknowledges the growing relevance of stablecoins, now processing volumes greater than Mastercard’s network, it doesn’t view them as a threat.

“We consider them as a settlement technology,” Rau explained. “They can improve cross-border payments or reduce exchange rate risks. But they do not replace the services we provide, such as protection in case of disputes.”

Rau also pointed to Mastercard’s scale and surrounding infrastructure as key advantages.

“We process about 5,000 transactions per second. But the challenge is not just speed. It’s the entire ecosystem of anti-fraud, compliance, and recourse that gives value to our network.”

Although Mastercard does not currently have a public blockchain initiative, Rau did not rule out the possibility.

“We prioritize interoperability with existing solutions,” he said. “But if none meet our needs, we could consider it.”

Payments Companies Push into Crypto

In May, crypto payments platform Mesh unveiled its Apple Pay integration, which allows merchants partnered with Mesh to accept crypto payments via Apple Pay.

Mesh’s partnership with Apple Pay came as payments companies continue to expand into digital assets.

In April, global payments giant Stripe said it is developing a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin aimed at companies operating outside the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.

The announcement came after Stripe’s regulatory approval to acquire Bridge, a stablecoin payments network designed to rival traditional banking systems and SWIFT-based transfers.

Earlier this year, Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO and outspoken Bitcoin advocate, publicly urged Signal Messenger to integrate Bitcoin for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments.

Dorsey’s call was echoed by David Marcus, former president of PayPal and current CEO of Lightspark, who stated that “all non-transactional apps should connect to Bitcoin.”

The comments reflect a growing sentiment among Bitcoin advocates to reposition BTC not just as a store of value, but as a practical payment tool.

More recently, Singapore-based payments company Triple-A announced plans to integrate PayPal’s stablecoin into its list of supported tokens for customer payments.

Even companies like PayPal have entered the space, launching their own stablecoins and offering yield incentives to holders.