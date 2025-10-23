[Live] Market Watch: BTC, ETH Range-Bound Ahead of CPI Data and Trump-Xi Meeting

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 23. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading in tight ranges this morning as traders await Friday’s U.S. CPI report, the only major economic release unaffected by the ongoing government shutdown. Bitcoin briefly rebounded earlier this week above $113K but is now trading just over $108K, while Ethereum is down about 4.8% over the past seven days. Market sentiment has steadied amid signs of a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions, with Polymarket traders assigning a 77% chance of a tariff deal by Nov. 10. Analysts say volatility will likely remain subdued until the inflation data lands, which could determine whether the recent “soft landing” narrative holds or reignites market turbulence.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.