BTC $108,561.67 0.47%
ETH $3,830.28 -0.65%
SOL $183.78 -0.24%
PEPE $0.0000067 -1.74%
SHIB $0.0000098 -0.93%
DOGE $0.19 0.23%
XRP $2.38 -0.76%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Industry Talk

[Live] Market Watch: BTC, ETH Range-Bound Ahead of CPI Data and Trump-Xi Meeting

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 23. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[Live] Market Watch: BTC, ETH Range-Bound Ahead of CPI Data and Trump-Xi Meeting

Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading in tight ranges this morning as traders await Friday’s U.S. CPI report, the only major economic release unaffected by the ongoing government shutdown. Bitcoin briefly rebounded earlier this week above $113K but is now trading just over $108K, while Ethereum is down about 4.8% over the past seven days. Market sentiment has steadied amid signs of a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions, with Polymarket traders assigning a 77% chance of a tariff deal by Nov. 10. Analysts say volatility will likely remain subdued until the inflation data lands, which could determine whether the recent “soft landing” narrative holds or reignites market turbulence.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
2025-10-19 16:55:57
,
by Arslan Butt
Blockchain News
Trump Puts China on Notice With 155% Tariff Threat Amid Australia Deal — Market Crash by November?
2025-10-21 14:47:02
,
by Hassan Shittu
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Erases Gains After Rebound as US-China Trade Tensions Escalate; Bitcoin Drops to $108K
2025-10-22 04:45:20
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 04:28:24
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,847,600,876,680
-0.35
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
2025-10-19 16:55:57
,
by Arslan Butt
Blockchain News
Trump Puts China on Notice With 155% Tariff Threat Amid Australia Deal — Market Crash by November?
2025-10-21 14:47:02
,
by Hassan Shittu
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Erases Gains After Rebound as US-China Trade Tensions Escalate; Bitcoin Drops to $108K
2025-10-22 04:45:20
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 04:28:24
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Stablecoin Payments Hit $9 Trillion in 2025, Rivaling Global Giants Like PayPal and Visa: A16z
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-23 04:25:34
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of BNB Coin, Ripple, Solana by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-10-22 22:35:00
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors