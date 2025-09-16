BTC $115,207.00 0.20%
ETH $4,481.92 -1.06%
SOL $234.16 -0.40%
PEPE $0.000010 0.64%
SHIB $0.000013 -0.42%
DOGE $0.26 -0.03%
XRP $3.03 0.32%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.29
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Malta Opposes EU Push to Hand Crypto Oversight to ESMA

EU MiCA Regulation
The three countries on Monday called for ESMA to take a direct supervisory role, expressing concern that member states may be interpreting the EU’s MiCA regulation inconsistently.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Malta Opposes EU Push to Hand Crypto Oversight to ESMA

Malta has pushed back against a proposal by France, Italy, and Austria to expand the powers of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to oversee major crypto firms across the EU.

Key Takeaways:

  • Malta opposes handing crypto oversight to ESMA, warning it would add unnecessary bureaucracy and reduce efficiency.
  • France, Italy, and Austria support giving ESMA more power, citing inconsistent application of MiCA rules across EU states.
  • The debate highlights growing tension over MiCA’s passporting model, which some fear could lead to regulatory loopholes.

The three countries on Monday called for ESMA to take a direct supervisory role, expressing concern that member states may be interpreting the EU’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation inconsistently.

The move would shift more authority away from national regulators and toward the Paris-based ESMA.

Malta Supports Regulatory Coordination, Rejects Centralized EU Crypto Oversight

Malta’s Financial Services Authority (MFSA), however, said it supports greater coordination between national regulators but not centralized control.

“We believe that centralisation at this stage would only introduce an additional layer of bureaucracy, which could hinder efficiency during a period when the EU is actively striving to enhance its competitiveness,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

While France has been a vocal advocate for ESMA’s increased role, even warning it may challenge crypto licenses issued by other countries, Malta appears cautious about handing over control.

The MFSA itself has faced scrutiny in recent months over its licensing process under MiCA.

Financial regulators across Europe remain divided on the issue.

ESMA chair Verena Ross has indicated she would welcome expanded oversight powers, but any shift in supervisory authority would require consensus among member states, something that’s proving difficult to achieve.

As reported, France has raised alarms over the uneven application of crypto licensing rules across the EU, warning it may block firms licensed in other member states from operating domestically.

The head of France’s AMF, Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, called for transferring oversight to the ESMA to ensure consistent supervision.

The concern centers on the MiCA regulation’s “passporting” model, which allows crypto firms approved in one EU country to operate in all 27.

French regulators fear this system may create regulatory loopholes, enabling firms to exploit weaker oversight in certain jurisdictions as they expand across Europe.

ESMA Flags Gaps in Malta’s Crypto Licensing

In July, ESMA raised concerns about Malta’s crypto licensing process, following a peer review of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

While acknowledging that the MFSA has adequate staffing and sector expertise, the review found that Malta only “partially met expectations” in its authorization of a crypto asset service provider (CASP), with several material issues left unaddressed during the approval stage.

The review, initiated in April 2025 by ESMA’s Peer Review Committee, focused on the MFSA’s supervisory setup, authorization procedures, and oversight tools.

ESMA emphasized that consistency across EU member states is essential under the MiCA regulatory framework, which seeks to standardize how crypto firms are licensed and supervised throughout the bloc.

Although the peer review targeted Malta specifically, ESMA stressed that the findings are meant to guide all National Competent Authorities (NCAs) as they refine their CASP approval processes.

The regulator urged the MFSA to reassess unresolved concerns from past authorizations and strengthen its review process in line with EU-wide expectations.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,218,126,494,495
3.77
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: OG Whales Are Selling BTC Again – Can ETFs Absorb the Incoming Shock?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-16 13:19:53
Opinions
Google Entirely Missed the Point of Web3
Anthony Anzalone
Anthony Anzalone
2025-09-16 12:57:51
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors