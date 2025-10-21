[LIVE] XRP Price Tracker, October 21: Live News and Price Updates for Ripple’s XRP As $1B Evernorth Raise Sparks Excitement
XRP is trading at $2.48 as of October 21, 2025, gaining 4.15% in the past 24 hours as the cryptocurrency recovers from recent volatility while the market digests a landmark institutional development.
On October 20, Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings announced a business combination with SPAC Armada Acquisition Corp II to create the world’s first publicly traded XRP treasury company, raising over $1 billion and positioning to trade on Nasdaq under ticker symbol “XRPN” in Q1 2026.
This represents a watershed moment for XRP—similar to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury strategy—as major institutional investors, including SBI Holdings ($200 million), Pantera Capital, Kraken, and Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen ($120 million in XRP), commit capital to accumulate XRP through open-market purchases, creating sustained institutional buying pressure that could significantly impact supply dynamics.
Stay informed with the latest price movements, breaking news, and market analysis—follow this live blog for real-time updates throughout the day.
XRP Price Tracker Today, October 21: Live News and Price Updates
China's DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
[LIVE] Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected
Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
Ripple's $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics
