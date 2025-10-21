[LIVE] XRP Price Tracker, October 21: Live News and Price Updates for Ripple’s XRP As $1B Evernorth Raise Sparks Excitement

Ripple-backed firm announces $1B+ Nasdaq listing to create first publicly traded XRP treasury as six spot ETF applications await SEC approval with 95% odds.

XRP is trading at $2.48 as of October 21, 2025, gaining 4.15% in the past 24 hours as the cryptocurrency recovers from recent volatility while the market digests a landmark institutional development.

On October 20, Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings announced a business combination with SPAC Armada Acquisition Corp II to create the world’s first publicly traded XRP treasury company, raising over $1 billion and positioning to trade on Nasdaq under ticker symbol “XRPN” in Q1 2026.

This represents a watershed moment for XRP—similar to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury strategy—as major institutional investors, including SBI Holdings ($200 million), Pantera Capital, Kraken, and Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen ($120 million in XRP), commit capital to accumulate XRP through open-market purchases, creating sustained institutional buying pressure that could significantly impact supply dynamics.

