Price Analysis

[LIVE] XRP Price Tracker, October 21: Live News and Price Updates for Ripple’s XRP As $1B Evernorth Raise Sparks Excitement

Altcoins Market XRP
Ripple-backed firm announces $1B+ Nasdaq listing to create first publicly traded XRP treasury as six spot ETF applications await SEC approval with 95% odds.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
xrp price tracker

XRP is trading at $2.48 as of October 21, 2025, gaining 4.15% in the past 24 hours as the cryptocurrency recovers from recent volatility while the market digests a landmark institutional development.

On October 20, Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings announced a business combination with SPAC Armada Acquisition Corp II to create the world’s first publicly traded XRP treasury company, raising over $1 billion and positioning to trade on Nasdaq under ticker symbol “XRPN” in Q1 2026.

This represents a watershed moment for XRP—similar to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury strategy—as major institutional investors, including SBI Holdings ($200 million), Pantera Capital, Kraken, and Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen ($120 million in XRP), commit capital to accumulate XRP through open-market purchases, creating sustained institutional buying pressure that could significantly impact supply dynamics.

Stay informed with the latest price movements, breaking news, and market analysis—follow this live blog for real-time updates throughout the day.

XRP Price Tracker Today, October 21: Live News and Price Updates

XRP

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

