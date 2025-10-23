BTC $109,529.86 1.40%
Price Analysis

[LIVE] Meteora’s $1 Billion Token Launches TODAY With 48% Supply Unlocked—Track the Most Controversial Launch in Solana History

Altcoins Meteora Solana
We're tracking every price movement, whale transaction, and market reaction as this billion-dollar experiment unfolds in real-time.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana’s DeFi ecosystem is witnessing its most controversial token launch ever. Meteora (MET), the protocol controlling 26% of Solana’s DEX market share and $829 million in total value locked, is releasing 480 million tokens to the public with ZERO vesting period.

That’s 48% of the entire supply hitting the market simultaneously, shattering every convention in crypto tokenomics. Pre-market betting on Polymarket suggests a $750 million to $1 billion fully diluted valuation, but analysts warn this unprecedented supply shock could trigger a 50-70% crash within hours—or prove that revolutionary distribution models can actually work.

Meteora generates $3.9 million in daily fees (8x more than competitor Raydium) and has processed $208.7 billion in cumulative volume since February 2023, making this one of the most significant token launches in Solana history.

The protocol’s “Liquidity Distributor” mechanism is designed to prevent the typical airdrop dump—but with nearly half the supply unlocking at once, the next 24-48 hours will either validate a new tokenomics paradigm or create one of crypto’s most spectacular faceplants.

Live MET Price and News Updates, October 23:

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
2025-10-19 16:55:57
,
by Arslan Butt
Blockchain News
Trump Puts China on Notice With 155% Tariff Threat Amid Australia Deal — Market Crash by November?
2025-10-21 14:47:02
,
by Hassan Shittu
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Erases Gains After Rebound as US-China Trade Tensions Escalate; Bitcoin Drops to $108K
2025-10-22 04:45:20
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 04:28:24
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-23 05:09:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
More Articles

Altcoin News
EU Approves New Sanctions on Russia Targeting LNG, Banks, and Crypto Exchanges
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-23 10:40:00
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 23, 2025
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
2025-10-23 10:25:01
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
