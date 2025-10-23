[LIVE] Meteora’s $1 Billion Token Launches TODAY With 48% Supply Unlocked—Track the Most Controversial Launch in Solana History

We're tracking every price movement, whale transaction, and market reaction as this billion-dollar experiment unfolds in real-time.

Solana’s DeFi ecosystem is witnessing its most controversial token launch ever. Meteora (MET), the protocol controlling 26% of Solana’s DEX market share and $829 million in total value locked, is releasing 480 million tokens to the public with ZERO vesting period.



That’s 48% of the entire supply hitting the market simultaneously, shattering every convention in crypto tokenomics. Pre-market betting on Polymarket suggests a $750 million to $1 billion fully diluted valuation, but analysts warn this unprecedented supply shock could trigger a 50-70% crash within hours—or prove that revolutionary distribution models can actually work.

Meteora generates $3.9 million in daily fees (8x more than competitor Raydium) and has processed $208.7 billion in cumulative volume since February 2023, making this one of the most significant token launches in Solana history.



The protocol’s “Liquidity Distributor” mechanism is designed to prevent the typical airdrop dump—but with nearly half the supply unlocking at once, the next 24-48 hours will either validate a new tokenomics paradigm or create one of crypto’s most spectacular faceplants.