[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 8, 2025 –Crypto Market Rebounds as AI, Meme Coins Lead; Worldcoin Jumps 20%
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 8. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market staged a broad rebound over the past 24 hours, with Worldcoin surging 20% to lead gains in the AI sector, which climbed 3.5%. The Meme coins category rose over 4%, powered by Dogecoin’s 7% rally and SPX6900’s double-digit gains. NFTs, PayFi, Layer 1, and CeFi tokens also posted solid growth. Bitcoin edged up 1% near $111K, while Ethereum briefly slipped slightly below $4,300.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
