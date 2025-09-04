[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 4. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

The crypto market is showing mixed signals with Ethereum briefly surpassing $4,400 and Bitcoin falling below $112,000 once again as traders brace for September slump. Sectors like DeFi (+2.69%), GameFi (+2.55%), and Meme (+2.44%) posted solid gains, with standout performers including MemeCore up 35% and Keeta (KTA) up 13.82%. OKB rose 8.5% and Bitget Token gained 3.8%, adding to the market’s upward momentum.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.