[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 30, 2025 – Bitcoin Tops $114K, Ethereum Above $4.2K While AI and DeFi Sectors Face Losses
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 30. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto market is showing mixed signals today with Bitcoin rebounding 2.39% to break past $114,000, while Ethereum also climbed above $4,200. Gains were seen in CeFi, Layer 1, Layer 2, and PayFi sectors, with tokens like Aster and Mantle posting strong moves. However, the AI and DeFi sectors slipped nearly 3% and 1% respectively, though select tokens such as KAITO and Lido DAO bucked the trend with double-digit and mid-single-digit gains.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
- XRP Price Prediction: The First US Spot XRP ETF is About to be Listed, and the XRP Price Target is $5
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
- XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
2025-09-29 22:30:00,
Altcoin News
SEC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE ETF Filings – Why?
2025-09-29 22:07:41,
