[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 30, 2025 – Bitcoin Tops $114K, Ethereum Above $4.2K While AI and DeFi Sectors Face Losses

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 30. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Crypto market is showing mixed signals today with Bitcoin rebounding 2.39% to break past $114,000, while Ethereum also climbed above $4,200. Gains were seen in CeFi, Layer 1, Layer 2, and PayFi sectors, with tokens like Aster and Mantle posting strong moves. However, the AI and DeFi sectors slipped nearly 3% and 1% respectively, though select tokens such as KAITO and Lido DAO bucked the trend with double-digit and mid-single-digit gains.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

