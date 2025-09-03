[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 3, 2025 – Crypto Market Rises Across Sectors as RWA Leads With 6% Gain, ETH Lags

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 3. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

The crypto market rallied broadly, with most sectors posting 24-hour gains between 2% and 6%, led by Real World Assets (RWA) which surged 6.03% for a second straight day. Maker, Sky, and Ondo Finance jumped over 7%, while Bitcoin climbed 1.51% past $111,000. In contrast, Ethereum bucked the trend, slipping 1.3% to hover near $4,300. NFTs, AI, and Layer1 tokens also saw strong momentum, while Bitget token spiked 11.53% after its upgrade to Morph public chain and a 220 million token burn.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

