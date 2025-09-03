[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 3, 2025 – Crypto Market Rises Across Sectors as RWA Leads With 6% Gain, ETH Lags
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 3. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market rallied broadly, with most sectors posting 24-hour gains between 2% and 6%, led by Real World Assets (RWA) which surged 6.03% for a second straight day. Maker, Sky, and Ondo Finance jumped over 7%, while Bitcoin climbed 1.51% past $111,000. In contrast, Ethereum bucked the trend, slipping 1.3% to hover near $4,300. NFTs, AI, and Layer1 tokens also saw strong momentum, while Bitget token spiked 11.53% after its upgrade to Morph public chain and a 220 million token burn.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50,
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14,
