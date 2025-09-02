[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 2, 2025 – Bitcoin Climbs Toward $111K as WLFI and MemeCore Lead Sector Outliers

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 2. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

The crypto market showed mixed performance over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) climbing 2.4% to approach $111,000 while Ethereum (ETH) slipped 1.94% to just above $4,300. Sector gains were led by RWA and PayFi tokens, with Maker (MKR) and Sky (SKY) up over 5%. Notably, Trump-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) surged 18.55%, and MemeCore (M) soared 33.69%, defying the broader Meme sector decline.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.