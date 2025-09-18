[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 18, 2025 – Bitcoin Pushes Towards $118K as Fed Rate Cut Sparks Broad Crypto Rally
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 18. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market saw broad as entire crypto market cap surged 2.2 % to over $4.2 trillion in the past 24. Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $117,700 following the Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point rate cut, which reignited optimism across risk assets. The move fueled gains across most crypto sectors, with Ethereum breaking $4,600 and the Meme sector surging over 5%. While SocialFi lagged for a second straight day, market sentiment broadly improved as investors priced in expectations of further easing this year.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
