[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 17. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market saw a mild recovery on September 17 ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, with Bitcoin (BTC) rising 1.33% to surge above $116,000. While Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.44% near $4,500, sectoral gains were strong as CeFi jumped 3.16%, Binance Coin (BNB) hit a record high above $960, and Layer 2 tokens climbed 3% led by Mantle (MNT). GameFi, Layer 1, PayFi, DeFi, and Meme sectors also posted gains, leaving SocialFi as the only declining segment.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 15, 2025
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
- [LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
- XRP Price Prediction: Coinbase Supply Collapses 90% – Is a $10 XRP Super Squeeze Loading?
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24,
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why the October 18-25 SEC Deadlines Could Trigger a Breakout
2025-09-13 10:08:00,
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
XRP Price Prediction: Why the October 18-25 SEC Deadlines Could Trigger a Breakout
