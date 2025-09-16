[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 16, 2025 – Crypto Market Extends Pullback as Bitcoin Holds $115K, GameFi and Meme Tokens Lead Declines
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 16. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market continued its two-day correction, with the GameFi sector leading losses after a 4.41% drop, dragging tokens like GALA and FORM down over 5%. Bitcoin slipped 0.07%, holding steady near $115,000, while Ethereum fell 1.93% to around $4,500. Major meme coins also saw declines, Dogecoin (DOGE) is down over 4% in the past 24 hours, PEPE and PENGU also dropped 7% and and 6.5% during the same time, respectively.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025
- Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano by the End of 2025
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 15, 2025
- Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why the October 18-25 SEC Deadlines Could Trigger a Breakout
2025-09-13 10:08:00,
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: The Data Point Investors Are Watching After SOL’s 21.6% Weekly Gain
2025-09-14 11:21:12,
