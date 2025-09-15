BTC $116,157.48 0.34%
ETH $4,635.30 -0.31%
SOL $240.76 -2.30%
PEPE $0.000011 -3.38%
SHIB $0.000013 -2.45%
DOGE $0.27 -5.50%
XRP $3.04 -1.37%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 15. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025

The crypto market saw a broad correction despite maintaining a strong overall valuation, with total market cap holding above $4.1 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly dipped below $115,000 before rebounding and is now trading above $116,000. Ethereum (ETH) also slipped under $4,600 during the pullback but has recovered to trade just above that level, marking a 1.01% daily decline. Sector-wise, GameFi led losses with a 3.03% drop, while DeFi and Meme tokens fell 2.21% and 2.85% respectively. Some assets bucked the trend, including Monero (XMR) with a 4.44% gain, Mantle (MNT) up 0.65%, and select meme tokens like MemeCore (M) and Pump.fun (PUMP) recording a minimal gain.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.



Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

Crypto Regulation News
Bank of England Plan to Cap Stablecoin Holdings Draws Fire From Crypto Sector
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-15 06:43:22
Altcoin News
Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-15 06:15:53
