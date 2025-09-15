[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
The crypto market saw a broad correction despite maintaining a strong overall valuation, with total market cap holding above $4.1 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly dipped below $115,000 before rebounding and is now trading above $116,000. Ethereum (ETH) also slipped under $4,600 during the pullback but has recovered to trade just above that level, marking a 1.01% daily decline. Sector-wise, GameFi led losses with a 3.03% drop, while DeFi and Meme tokens fell 2.21% and 2.85% respectively. Some assets bucked the trend, including Monero (XMR) with a 4.44% gain, Mantle (MNT) up 0.65%, and select meme tokens like MemeCore (M) and Pump.fun (PUMP) recording a minimal gain.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
