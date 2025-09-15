[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 15. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

The crypto market saw a broad correction despite maintaining a strong overall valuation, with total market cap holding above $4.1 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly dipped below $115,000 before rebounding and is now trading above $116,000. Ethereum (ETH) also slipped under $4,600 during the pullback but has recovered to trade just above that level, marking a 1.01% daily decline. Sector-wise, GameFi led losses with a 3.03% drop, while DeFi and Meme tokens fell 2.21% and 2.85% respectively. Some assets bucked the trend, including Monero (XMR) with a 4.44% gain, Mantle (MNT) up 0.65%, and select meme tokens like MemeCore (M) and Pump.fun (PUMP) recording a minimal gain.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.





