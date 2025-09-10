[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 10, 2025 – Markets Look to Fed, CPI for Catalyst as Bitcoin Remains Stuck at $111K

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 10 Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Crypto market is showing mixed signals as total market cap slipped below $4 trillion to $3.953 trillion, with altcoins correcting and Bitcoin holding steady near $111,000. Volatility has compressed to multi-month lows, a calm that traders expect won’t last with September’s U.S. CPI data and the Fed’s rate decision looming. Prediction markets are pricing in an 82% chance of a quarter-point cut, setting the stage for a potential volatility spark after weeks of stagnation.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.