[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 1, 2025 – Crypto Market Slumps as Bitcoin Falls Below $108K, GameFi Leads Losses
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 1. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market is showing bearish signals today with Bitcoin dropping below $108,000 and the total market cap slipping to $3.82 trillion. Losses ranged from 2% to 6% across sectors, with GameFi plunging 5.93% after a 21% crash in Four (FORM) sparked by whale sell-offs. Ethereum briefly dipped under $4,400, while Solana and Cardano fell over 3%. Meme coins and DeFi also dropped, though POL, BUILDon, and MemeCore bucked the trend with gains. Sector indices for NFT, AI, and RWA all posted declines of over 3%.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
- BlackRock Offloads Millions in BTC After Weekly Buys – Market ‘Manipulation’ or Routine Rebalance?
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Avalanche and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
- Trump to Launch $40B WLFI Token September 1
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06,
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Is the Altcoin Market’s New Bullish Momentum Starting with XRP?
2025-08-30 12:03:16,
