BTC $109,830.57 -0.86%
ETH $3,845.27 -1.75%
SOL $185.46 -4.49%
PEPE $0.0000065 -5.47%
SHIB $0.0000098 -2.14%
DOGE $0.18 -3.31%
XRP $2.48 -3.31%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 31, 2025 – Crypto Market Slides as AI Tokens Lead Sell-Off; ETH Slips Below $3,900

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 31. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 31, 2025 – Crypto Market Slides as AI Tokens Lead Sell-Off; ETH Slips Below $3,900

Cryptocurrency markets saw broad declines over the past 24 hours, with AI-related tokens leading the downturn. Data from SoSoValue shows the AI sector dropped 8.6%, highlighted by steep losses in Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and ChainOpera AI (COAI), which plunged nearly 42%. Ethereum fell 2.15% to below $3,900, while Bitcoin briefly dipped under $107,000 before rebounding. Across other sectors, Layer-1s, DeFi, Meme, and Layer-2 tokens also traded lower, though a handful of assets, including WhiteBIT Token (WBT), eCash (XEC), MemeCore (M), and AERO, bucked the trend with small gains.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Price Analysis
Alibaba’s Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
2025-10-28 19:50:42
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K
2025-10-30 04:32:40
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of LTC, ADA, XRP for November 2025
2025-10-29 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-30 18:44:01
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,890,485,324,557
-1.44
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Alibaba’s Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
2025-10-28 19:50:42
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K
2025-10-30 04:32:40
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of LTC, ADA, XRP for November 2025
2025-10-29 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-30 18:44:01
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX Was ‘Never Insolvent’ — Here’s What Happened In His View
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-31 06:15:19
Bitcoin News
Coinbase Scoops 2,772 BTC in Q3, Profits Surpass Wall Street Estimates
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-31 05:45:25
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors