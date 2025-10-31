[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 31, 2025 – Crypto Market Slides as AI Tokens Lead Sell-Off; ETH Slips Below $3,900
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 31. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Cryptocurrency markets saw broad declines over the past 24 hours, with AI-related tokens leading the downturn. Data from SoSoValue shows the AI sector dropped 8.6%, highlighted by steep losses in Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and ChainOpera AI (COAI), which plunged nearly 42%. Ethereum fell 2.15% to below $3,900, while Bitcoin briefly dipped under $107,000 before rebounding. Across other sectors, Layer-1s, DeFi, Meme, and Layer-2 tokens also traded lower, though a handful of assets, including WhiteBIT Token (WBT), eCash (XEC), MemeCore (M), and AERO, bucked the trend with small gains.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
