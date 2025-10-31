[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 31, 2025 – Crypto Market Slides as AI Tokens Lead Sell-Off; ETH Slips Below $3,900

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 31. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Cryptocurrency markets saw broad declines over the past 24 hours, with AI-related tokens leading the downturn. Data from SoSoValue shows the AI sector dropped 8.6%, highlighted by steep losses in Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and ChainOpera AI (COAI), which plunged nearly 42%. Ethereum fell 2.15% to below $3,900, while Bitcoin briefly dipped under $107,000 before rebounding. Across other sectors, Layer-1s, DeFi, Meme, and Layer-2 tokens also traded lower, though a handful of assets, including WhiteBIT Token (WBT), eCash (XEC), MemeCore (M), and AERO, bucked the trend with small gains.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.