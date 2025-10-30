[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 30. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market traded mixed on Wednesday, with meme and Layer 1 tokens posting mild gains even as Bitcoin extended its pullback. BTC fell 1.8% to around $109,000, while ETH held near $3,900. Meme tokens like PUMP and OFFICIAL TRUMP led sector gains, and Zcash and Hedera outperformed among Layer 1s. Across the market, roughly $590 million in positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, mostly from long traders, reflecting continued volatility and profit-taking after recent highs.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- Gemini AI Predicts the Price of BTC, SOL, XRP by the End of 2025
- Alibaba’s Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Could the Fed’s Announcement Later Today Push the ETH Price To a New ATH?
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 28, 2025
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, BNB by the End of October 2025
Features
Bitcoin Price Falls as Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates: Are Bears in Control?
2025-10-29 19:28:47,
Bitcoin News
France Stuns Europe: Could Lawmakers Adopt Bitcoin and Ban Digital Euro?
2025-10-28 21:45:42,
