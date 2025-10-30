[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 30. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

The crypto market traded mixed on Wednesday, with meme and Layer 1 tokens posting mild gains even as Bitcoin extended its pullback. BTC fell 1.8% to around $109,000, while ETH held near $3,900. Meme tokens like PUMP and OFFICIAL TRUMP led sector gains, and Zcash and Hedera outperformed among Layer 1s. Across the market, roughly $590 million in positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, mostly from long traders, reflecting continued volatility and profit-taking after recent highs.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.





