[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 29, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Red; OG Whale Loads Up on Ethereum Shorts

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 29. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Author Jai Pratap Author Jai Pratap About Author Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 29, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The cryptocurrency market saw continued declines across most sectors in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin slipped 1.69% to around $112,000, while Ethereum dropped 3.71%, falling below the $4,000 mark. Most sectors mirrored the downturn, DeFi fell 2.14%, Layer 1 dropped 3.02%, and Layer 2 slid 4.30%. However, the SocialFi sector stood out with a modest 0.4% gain, led by Toncoin’s 1.39% rise. Meme tokens like MemeCore (M) and OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) also defied the broader trend, posting gains of 4.6% and 5.84%, respectively. Meanwhile, on-chain data shows the bears gaining ground. An OG whale, who previously made $8.3 million during the October 11 crash, has added fresh short positions on Ethereum, signaling renewed downside pressure.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

