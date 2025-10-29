BTC $113,334.24 -0.59%
ETH $4,034.86 -1.50%
SOL $195.71 -1.93%
PEPE $0.0000069 -2.10%
SHIB $0.000010 -1.48%
DOGE $0.19 -2.53%
XRP $2.63 -0.23%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 29, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Red; OG Whale Loads Up on Ethereum Shorts

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 29. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 29, 2025

The cryptocurrency market saw continued declines across most sectors in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin slipped 1.69% to around $112,000, while Ethereum dropped 3.71%, falling below the $4,000 mark. Most sectors mirrored the downturn, DeFi fell 2.14%, Layer 1 dropped 3.02%, and Layer 2 slid 4.30%. However, the SocialFi sector stood out with a modest 0.4% gain, led by Toncoin’s 1.39% rise. Meme tokens like MemeCore (M) and OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) also defied the broader trend, posting gains of 4.6% and 5.84%, respectively. Meanwhile, on-chain data shows the bears gaining ground. An OG whale, who previously made $8.3 million during the October 11 crash, has added fresh short positions on Ethereum, signaling renewed downside pressure.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
2025-10-27 11:46:34
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Outpacing Other Altcoins XRP Closes Week Up 11.4% – Momentum Building?
2025-10-26 11:45:21
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
France Stuns Europe: Lawmakers Adopt Bitcoin and Ban Digital Euro
2025-10-28 21:45:42
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-28 13:23:27
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

Blockchain News
Asia Market Open: Crypto Rally Stalls as Bitcoin Sinks Below $113K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-29 05:29:41
Blockchain News
Western Union’s Dollar-Backed Stablecoin Is Coming to Solana — Here’s the Rollout Plan
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-29 04:20:13
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
