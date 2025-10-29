[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 29, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Red; OG Whale Loads Up on Ethereum Shorts
The cryptocurrency market saw continued declines across most sectors in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin slipped 1.69% to around $112,000, while Ethereum dropped 3.71%, falling below the $4,000 mark. Most sectors mirrored the downturn, DeFi fell 2.14%, Layer 1 dropped 3.02%, and Layer 2 slid 4.30%. However, the SocialFi sector stood out with a modest 0.4% gain, led by Toncoin’s 1.39% rise. Meme tokens like MemeCore (M) and OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) also defied the broader trend, posting gains of 4.6% and 5.84%, respectively. Meanwhile, on-chain data shows the bears gaining ground. An OG whale, who previously made $8.3 million during the October 11 crash, has added fresh short positions on Ethereum, signaling renewed downside pressure.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- China's DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, BNB by the End of October 2025
- Alibaba's Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
- Alibaba's Qwen AI Predicts The Price of XRP, DOGE, and SOL for November 2025
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 28, 2025
- Gemini AI Predicts the Price of BTC, SOL, XRP by the End of 2025
