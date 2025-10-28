[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 28, 2025 – Layer 2 Sector Tanks 4.4%, ETH Slips to $4K, BTC Below $114K
Cryptocurrency sectors saw a broad decline over the past 24 hours, with Layer 2 tokens leading losses after a strong run-up. The Layer 2 sector dropped 4.46%, led by steep falls in Merlin Chain (-16.8%), Zora (-7.58%), and Mantle (-5.43%). Bitcoin slipped 1% to $113,800, while Ethereum fell 2.5% below $4,000. Among outliers, Hedera rose 6.05% ahead of its expected Nasdaq ETF listing, and Trump-themed meme coins gained nearly 10%. However, analysts remain positive on the short term future of the market. “The combination of easier monetary policy and a calmer global backdrop creates a powerful setup for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which thrive in periods when liquidity is abundant and sentiment is improving,” said Markus Levin, co-founder of XYO.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
