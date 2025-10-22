BTC $108,198.83 0.16%
ETH $3,859.53 -0.58%
SOL $184.15 -0.28%
PEPE $0.0000069 -0.02%
SHIB $0.0000099 0.70%
DOGE $0.19 -0.63%
XRP $2.41 -1.02%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Erases Gains After Rebound as US-China Trade Tensions Escalate; Bitcoin Drops to $108K

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 22. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Live Crypto news today oct 22

The crypto market slipped sharply on Tuesday amid renewed U.S.–China trade tensions as Trump threatened upcoming meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping “may not happen”, erasing gains from the recent rebound. The Layer-2 sector led losses with a 5.15% decline, as Starknet (STRK) fell 7.01% and Mantle (MNT) dropped 9.22%. The second largest crypto by market cap Ethereum (ETH) slid 1.99% below $3,900, while Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.35% to around $108,000. Most sectors, including Layer-1, PayFi, Meme, DeFi, and CeFi, were down over 1.5%, reflecting weakening market sentiment.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
2025-10-18 13:09:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Blockchain News
U.S. Government Shutdown Won’t End Until End of November, Polymarket Bettors Predict
2025-10-21 00:56:55
,
by Julia Smith
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 22:10:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
Bitcoin News
US Retailer Bealls to Accept Payments in Over 99 Cryptos Across 660 Stores
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-22 05:29:47
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin OG ‘Insider’ Whale Raises Short Position To $227M — Major Correction Signal?
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-22 04:21:21
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
