[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Erases Gains After Rebound as US-China Trade Tensions Escalate; Bitcoin Drops to $108K

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 22. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Author Jai Pratap



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class.

The crypto market slipped sharply on Tuesday amid renewed U.S.–China trade tensions as Trump threatened upcoming meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping “may not happen”, erasing gains from the recent rebound. The Layer-2 sector led losses with a 5.15% decline, as Starknet (STRK) fell 7.01% and Mantle (MNT) dropped 9.22%. The second largest crypto by market cap Ethereum (ETH) slid 1.99% below $3,900, while Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.35% to around $108,000. Most sectors, including Layer-1, PayFi, Meme, DeFi, and CeFi, were down over 1.5%, reflecting weakening market sentiment.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.



