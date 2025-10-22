[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Erases Gains After Rebound as US-China Trade Tensions Escalate; Bitcoin Drops to $108K
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 22. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market slipped sharply on Tuesday amid renewed U.S.–China trade tensions as Trump threatened upcoming meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping “may not happen”, erasing gains from the recent rebound. The Layer-2 sector led losses with a 5.15% decline, as Starknet (STRK) fell 7.01% and Mantle (MNT) dropped 9.22%. The second largest crypto by market cap Ethereum (ETH) slid 1.99% below $3,900, while Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.35% to around $108,000. Most sectors, including Layer-1, PayFi, Meme, DeFi, and CeFi, were down over 1.5%, reflecting weakening market sentiment.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- [LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
- [LIVE] Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected
- Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics
- XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
2025-10-18 13:09:15,
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28,
