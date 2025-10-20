[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 20, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $110K, ETH Reclaims $4K Amid Easing US-China Trade Tensions

The crypto market is in recovery mode as Bitcoin climbed back above $110,000, rising over 2.8%, and Ethereum crossed $4,000, buoyed by improving sentiment over global trade. President Donald Trump signaled a softer stance on tariffs and is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month in South Korea to negotiate a trade deal. Layer 2 tokens led the rally, with Mantle (MNT) up 8.9% and Merlin Chain (MERL) gaining 7.5%, while the broader crypto market and Asian equities opened higher alongside modest gains in US futures.