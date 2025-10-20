BTC $110,112.20 2.75%
ETH $4,033.09 3.09%
SOL $191.03 1.86%
PEPE $0.0000071 5.52%
SHIB $0.000010 2.90%
DOGE $0.20 4.90%
XRP $2.44 3.16%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 20, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $110K, ETH Reclaims $4K Amid Easing US-China Trade Tensions

Bitcoin Ethereum
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 20, 2025

The crypto market is in recovery mode as Bitcoin climbed back above $110,000, rising over 2.8%, and Ethereum crossed $4,000, buoyed by improving sentiment over global trade. President Donald Trump signaled a softer stance on tariffs and is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month in South Korea to negotiate a trade deal. Layer 2 tokens led the rally, with Mantle (MNT) up 8.9% and Merlin Chain (MERL) gaining 7.5%, while the broader crypto market and Asian equities opened higher alongside modest gains in US futures.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-20 04:33:28
Blockchain News
China’s Ant, JD.com Hit Pause on Hong Kong Stablecoin Plans After Beijing Warning
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-20 03:14:09
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
