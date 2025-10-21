[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 21, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies Near $109K After Volatile Week; Ethereum Falls Below $3,900 as Market Remains Cautious
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 21. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Bitcoin fell 1.5% below $109,000 on Tuesday during early Asian trading hours, while Ethereum dropped over 3% to under $3,900, as traders remain cautious despite modest gains in DeFi, PayFi, and meme sectors. According to Glassnode, last week’s sharp drop from $115,000 to $104,000 flushed out weak hands and triggered a defensive market rotation. Futures open interest and funding rates have declined, and demand for downside protection has surged, signaling a shift toward risk aversion. Although Bitcoin briefly rebounded to around $111,000, the market structure remains fragile and dominated by caution.
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12,
Altcoin News
Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics
2025-10-20 20:02:44,
