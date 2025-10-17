[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 17, 2025 – Crypto Sell-Off Deepens; Bitcoin Below $109K, Ethereum Under $4K, DePIN Sector Sinks 7%

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 17. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The crypto market extended its downturn for a third consecutive day, with the DePIN sector plunging over 7%. Major tokens like Render (RENDER) and Filecoin (FIL) fell more than 7%, while Bitcoin slipped 2.19% to below $109,000 and Ethereum dipped under the $4,000 mark. Other sectors including DeFi, CeFi, and Layer1 saw declines of around 3–4%, though Zora (ZORA) in the Layer2 space defied the trend with an 18% gain. The broader sector indices, ssiDePIN, ssiAI, and ssiGameFi, dropped 6.14%, 5.69%, and 5.44% respectively, reflecting continued weakness across the market.