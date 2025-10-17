[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 17, 2025 – Crypto Sell-Off Deepens; Bitcoin Below $109K, Ethereum Under $4K, DePIN Sector Sinks 7%
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 17. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market extended its downturn for a third consecutive day, with the DePIN sector plunging over 7%. Major tokens like Render (RENDER) and Filecoin (FIL) fell more than 7%, while Bitcoin slipped 2.19% to below $109,000 and Ethereum dipped under the $4,000 mark. Other sectors including DeFi, CeFi, and Layer1 saw declines of around 3–4%, though Zora (ZORA) in the Layer2 space defied the trend with an 18% gain. The broader sector indices, ssiDePIN, ssiAI, and ssiGameFi, dropped 6.14%, 5.69%, and 5.44% respectively, reflecting continued weakness across the market.
- XRP Price Prediction: $63M Whale Dump Hits Binance – But Smart Money is Already Buying the Dip
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
- XRP Price Prediction: 5x ETF Filing Could Supercharge Gains – Are We About to See $100 XRP?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025
- [LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 15, 2025 – Powell’s Dovish Tone Fails to Lift Crypto Market as Bitcoin Slips Under $112K
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu, Solana by the End of 2025
2025-10-14 22:30:00,
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 16, 2025 – Crypto Market Remains in Red; Bitcoin Stuck Below $112K, Ethereum Hovers Near $4K as Traders Await Fresh Catalyst
2025-10-16 04:37:43,
- XRP Price Prediction: $63M Whale Dump Hits Binance – But Smart Money is Already Buying the Dip
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
- XRP Price Prediction: 5x ETF Filing Could Supercharge Gains – Are We About to See $100 XRP?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025
- [LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 15, 2025 – Powell’s Dovish Tone Fails to Lift Crypto Market as Bitcoin Slips Under $112K
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu, Solana by the End of 2025
2025-10-14 22:30:00,
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 16, 2025 – Crypto Market Remains in Red; Bitcoin Stuck Below $112K, Ethereum Hovers Near $4K as Traders Await Fresh Catalyst
2025-10-16 04:37:43,
More Articles
in numbers
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors