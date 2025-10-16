BTC $111,161.09 -1.26%
ETH $4,012.45 -2.67%
SOL $193.59 -5.58%
PEPE $0.0000072 -4.26%
SHIB $0.000010 -3.50%
DOGE $0.19 -3.63%
XRP $2.41 -3.55%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 16, 2025 – Crypto Market Remains in Red; Bitcoin Stuck Below $112K, Ethereum Hovers Near $4K as Traders Await Fresh Catalyst

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 16. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 16, 2025

Crypto prices continued to fall across most sectors as the entire crypto market lost 1.2% in the past 24 hours, but the AI sector stood out with a second straight day of gains, rising 4.51% in the past 24 hours. ChainOpera AI (COAI) led the rally, soaring 56.47% after a 25% jump yesterday. In contrast, the leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) declined 1.29% to below $112,000, while Ethereum (ETH) dropped 2.60% to around $4,000. Other sectors remained under pressure, CeFi fell 1.99%, DeFi slid 3.89%, and Layer 2 dropped 4.74%, though select tokens like FTT (+9.79%), TRX (+0.95%), and DASH (+3.83%) managed to resist the broader downturn.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $63M Whale Dump Hits Binance – But Smart Money is Already Buying the Dip
2025-10-15 23:29:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-15 17:15:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
Bitcoin
BTC
$111,161
1.26 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,012
2.67 %
Ethereum

Bitcoin News
Aussie Minister Outlines New ‘Powers’ to Target Crypto ATMs Amid Surging Crypto Crimes
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-16 05:45:58
Blockchain News
Paxos Accidentally Minted $300 Trillion of PayPal’s Stablecoin — Then Burned It
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-16 03:57:11
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
