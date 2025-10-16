[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 16, 2025 – Crypto Market Remains in Red; Bitcoin Stuck Below $112K, Ethereum Hovers Near $4K as Traders Await Fresh Catalyst

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 16. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Crypto prices continued to fall across most sectors as the entire crypto market lost 1.2% in the past 24 hours, but the AI sector stood out with a second straight day of gains, rising 4.51% in the past 24 hours. ChainOpera AI (COAI) led the rally, soaring 56.47% after a 25% jump yesterday. In contrast, the leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) declined 1.29% to below $112,000, while Ethereum (ETH) dropped 2.60% to around $4,000. Other sectors remained under pressure, CeFi fell 1.99%, DeFi slid 3.89%, and Layer 2 dropped 4.74%, though select tokens like FTT (+9.79%), TRX (+0.95%), and DASH (+3.83%) managed to resist the broader downturn.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.



