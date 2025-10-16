[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 16, 2025 – Crypto Market Remains in Red; Bitcoin Stuck Below $112K, Ethereum Hovers Near $4K as Traders Await Fresh Catalyst
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 16. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto prices continued to fall across most sectors as the entire crypto market lost 1.2% in the past 24 hours, but the AI sector stood out with a second straight day of gains, rising 4.51% in the past 24 hours. ChainOpera AI (COAI) led the rally, soaring 56.47% after a 25% jump yesterday. In contrast, the leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) declined 1.29% to below $112,000, while Ethereum (ETH) dropped 2.60% to around $4,000. Other sectors remained under pressure, CeFi fell 1.99%, DeFi slid 3.89%, and Layer 2 dropped 4.74%, though select tokens like FTT (+9.79%), TRX (+0.95%), and DASH (+3.83%) managed to resist the broader downturn.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- XRP Price Prediction: SEC Filings Hint at Imminent ETF Launch – Is This XRP’s Moment to Hit $1,000?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Speech Tomorrow Could Trigger a Crypto Market Crash – Here’s What to Expect
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $63M Whale Dump Hits Binance – But Smart Money is Already Buying the Dip
2025-10-15 23:29:00,
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54,
