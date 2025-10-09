[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 09, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $122K, Ethereum Dips Below $4.5K as BSC Meme Coins Drive Record Volume

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 09. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Crypto market is showing mixed signals today as Bitcoin broke through $122,000, holding above $120K after a 0.41% gain, while Ethereum slipped below $4,500 following a minor 0.2% drop. Layer 2 tokens led gains with Mantle up 19% and Arbitrum up 1.2%, while AI, Meme, and DeFi sectors also posted moderate advances. Meanwhile, activity on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) surged, with its 24-hour trading volume surpassing Solana’s amid strong interest in Chinese-themed meme tokens. However, most saw slight price declines, with Binance Life, 4, and Xiao He posting significant trading volumes but weakening market caps.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.