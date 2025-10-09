[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 09, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $122K, Ethereum Dips Below $4.5K as BSC Meme Coins Drive Record Volume
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 09. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Crypto market is showing mixed signals today as Bitcoin broke through $122,000, holding above $120K after a 0.41% gain, while Ethereum slipped below $4,500 following a minor 0.2% drop. Layer 2 tokens led gains with Mantle up 19% and Arbitrum up 1.2%, while AI, Meme, and DeFi sectors also posted moderate advances. Meanwhile, activity on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) surged, with its 24-hour trading volume surpassing Solana’s amid strong interest in Chinese-themed meme tokens. However, most saw slight price declines, with Binance Life, 4, and Xiao He posting significant trading volumes but weakening market caps.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
- Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00,
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story
2025-10-08 20:15:29,
